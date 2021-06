Drake is a proud father to Adonis and he isn’t afraid to show off. Drake went on to repost the IG Story and share his own tribute to his father, Dennis Graham, by posting his Father's Day-inspired track. "My dad just dropped a song on OVO SOUND for Father’s Day LEGENDDDDD," he captioned the post. As for Dennis’ take on the track, the father of the superstar spoke about the release via Instagram, saying, “New single Father and Son that I primarily dedicated to my Son, and all the Father’s and Sons throughout the world. Thanks to everyone and Happy Father’s Day to every Father and Son everywhere."