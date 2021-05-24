Addressing children's mental health post-pandemic | Opinion

We all do our best to educate our friends and family about the threat of drugs. Yet sometimes, choices are made, and mistakes happen. When they do, all we can do is try our best to support our loved ones on their path to recovery. All the same, as an onlooker, it’s often frustrating and emotionally exhausting trying to understand what’s going on in an individual’s head and why they fell to the allure of hard drugs. It’s especially confusing when you factor the impacts of mental health on cocaine addiction into the picture.