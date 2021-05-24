newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus

Naval ship arrives at Mumbai with Covid relief from Qatar

MENAFN
 4 days ago

INS Trikand brought two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers of 20 MT each and 100 Oxygen cylinders, a press note released by the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

