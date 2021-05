From the October 2000 issue of Car and Driver. Some automakers are forever describing their new but utterly ordinary cars as "revolutionary" or "world-class" or "setting a new standard." Such hyperbole, regularly ginned up by shameless proles in the promotion department, have reduced these words of grand praise to hollow drivel. But once in a great while the hyperbole turns out to be true. Which seems to be the case, in many respects, with the new Lexus LS430.