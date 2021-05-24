Qatar First Bank acquires phase 1 of CoverMyMeds campus headquarters in Ohio

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on May 28, 2021, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. stating that on May 27, 2021 BlackRock, Inc. held shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38 and Sections 39(2)(1) and (2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, representing 4.91% and 0.11%, respectively, (in aggregate 5.02%) of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.