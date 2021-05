I think it’s important to start by saying: I got a taste of freedom. I lived it. I relished it. My first risky decision came at age 18. I was sitting on the floor of my new dorm room listening to new friends discuss new things. We commiserated over our parents, our lives, the things we were never allowed to do (even though we weren’t sure we wanted to). We had been too uptight to rule-break in high school, we agreed. I wanted to get it over with. That night, I decided to get my nose pierced.