He Posed as a Neo-Nazi and Caught the London Nail Bomber

By Nick Schager
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNazis are the absolute worst, and for yet another reminder of that age-old fact, there’s Nail Bomber: Manhunt, Netflix’s non-fiction revisitation of the 1999 London bombings that left three people dead and nearly 150 injured. Carried out by a neo-Nazi named David Copeland whose motivation was “to cause a racial war in this country,” the three attacks against England’s Black and gay communities terrorized the country and, for a time, baffled police. While director Daniel Vernon’s documentary (premiering May 26) doesn’t dig deeply enough into its tale—preferring instead to reside on the suspenseful surface throughout—it serves as a chilling warning that multicultural societies remain at risk from white-nationalist outfits that view homogeny as the only true path forward, and Hitler as their guiding light.

