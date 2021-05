Every manager has tough decisions to make each match when it comes to team selection. Which players warrant a spot in the starting XI? For River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo, he's had to figure out what exactly to do this week with over 20 confirmed COVID cases in the squad. On Sunday, in a 1-0 loss to rival Boca Juniors in their Argentine league quarterfinal round, Gallardo had to use his reserve team's goalkeeper on top of a whole bunch of other backups.