Alexandria, VA

National Landing Reimagines US Route 1 With 'People Before Cars' Initiative

By Brianna Persons
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch features expanded walkways, safe bike lanes, and more for the region's 26,000+ residents. It's no secret that US Route 1 in Crystal City, Virginia, is a nightmare to navigate—VDOT reports that over half of Arlington residents feel unsafe on the highway due to its stressful, high-speed environment. But National Landing is addressing these problems in a new initiative that sets to prioritize safety and the well-being of the community.

