Some Aston Villa fans were lauding Emiliano Martinez after the Argentine equalled a long-standing club record during the 0-0 draw with Everton. Having kept Carlo Ancelotti’s men out, the former Arsenal man equalled the number of clean sheets kept in a single Premier League season by a Villains’ ‘goalkeeper. Brad Friedel kept 15 during the 2009/2010 campaign when the Midlands outfit finished sixth in the top-flight.