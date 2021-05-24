newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Here's How to Get Firearms Appraised for Insurance

By Sandy Allen
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure you're asking the right questions so you're not missing anything. Whether you want to collect antique guns, sell an inherited firearm, or just learn how much your hunting rifle is worth, an appraisal is a helpful thing to have on any type of firearm. An insurance appraisal tells you the market and replacement value of the gun (today’s market value) so you could informatively sell it to a firearms store or private buyer.

ourcommunitynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Insurance#Manufactured Goods#Historical Accuracy#Charitable Donation#Black Rifle Coffee#Firearm Appraisal Values#Private Buyers#Resale#Gun Values#Estate Auctions#Antique Guns#Ammo#Visit Dcf Guns#Gun Cleaning Gear#Sporting Goods Stores#Care#Provenance#Hunting#Castle Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Auctions
Related
Income TaxPosted by
Tom's Guide

Stimulus check: Here's how you can still get money

The official 2020 income-tax-filing deadline has passed, but it's not too late to claim missing stimulus check money if you're still owed a relief payment: Simply file your return anyway. The Treasury Department has already largely distributed stimulus check 3 — the $1,400 direct payment provided by the Biden administration's...
Fraud CrimesThe Day

Auto-related fraud is rampant. Here’s how to avoid getting taken

Paying inflated prices for simple auto repair jobs. Using cheap parts for repairs. Selling useless extended warranties. Charging higher-than-necessary interest rates for loans. These are a few of the ways auto-related scams are victimizing consumers, according to a new report by Tampa-based insurance price comparison website Clearsurance. The report, based...
Carsvoticle.com

How to Get the Best Bike Insurance Online?

Getting the best bike insurance policy can be a challenging task for you, unless you’re adept at it. Given the presence of more than 50 motor insurance companies in India and the availability of different types of bike insurance plans, you have your task cut out. Buying bike insurance online allows you to compare various options and select the policy that’s in line with your requirements and budget.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

Opinion: We’re a teacher, a firefighter and a nurse. Here’s how a Colorado insurance measure would hurt good drivers like us.

There is little question that the sponsors of Senate Bill 169 have good intentions, seeking to protect consumers from unfair discrimination in insurance ratings. But SB 169 is unnecessary, overly broad, and would create far-reaching consequences. In fact, we believe the measure would likely result in arbitrary increases in insurance...
Real EstateInman.com

Want to invest in real estate? Here's how to get started

Property investors rode a wild wave during the pandemic, with the short-term rental market stopping, then restarting, and property prices in many second-home markets soaring. What does the future hold for new second-homeowners and for managers of more robust property portfolios? We’ll explore that and more, all May long, at Inman.
Income Taxthedailyinsurancenews.com

Lost your job? Here’s how to find free health insurance

Dear Liz, I’ve read that unemployed people can qualify for free health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. I’m trying to confirm if my state, which hasn’t accepted Extended Medicaid coverage, is offering this to its residents. My position was eliminated without warning because of the pandemic, and I think Healthcare.gov rather tangled to navigate.
Income TaxCNET

Unemployment tax refund and IRS payment schedule: Here's what you need to know

Will you get money back from the IRS this summer? There's a good chance if you paid taxes on the unemployment benefits you received in 2020 due to the pandemic. Unemployed workers can't be taxed on that benefit money due to new rules under the American Rescue Plan. The agency started sending out refund checks earlier in May and will continue throughout the summer.
Income TaxPosted by
Fortune

Another 1.8 million $1,400 stimulus checks are on the way

While many people received their $1,400 stimulus check in March, the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service are still working to get them to those who have yet to receive their payment. And as of this week, another 1.8 million are en route.
HomelessPosted by
Mahoning Matters

New round of stimulus checks going out to Americans, IRS says. Who’s getting one?

A new batch of more than 1.8 million COVID-19 relief payments have been sent out to Americans, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS announced Wednesday that the checks, with effective payment dates through May 26, started going out in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of checks that have been sent out under the latest stimulus bill to 167 million and a total value of around $391 billion.
Credits & LoansSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How To Get Reimbursement For A Travel Insurance Claim

Filing an insurance claim is never a happy situation: It means you’ve experienced a problem that’s going to cost money. And a travel insurance claim means you’ve had a problem with a trip—perhaps a trip you’d been looking forward to for a long time. To increase your chances of a...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Big Will The Raise For Social Security Recipients Be In 2022?

When you retire, Social Security will likely be a significant portion of your retirement income. The Social Security cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) are announced annually and helps offset your loss of purchasing power due to inflation. The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security could be the largest in over a decade. For the nearly 70 million people receiving Social Security benefits, this may help offset higher costs of items needed to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.
Internetalaskapublic.org

Here’s how Alaskans can get help with monthly internet bills

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission announced a new program to help households pay their internet bills. The emergency broadband relief package offers a $75 subsidy on internet bills to all who live on tribal lands and meet other qualifications — but everyone living in Alaska automatically meets the first criteria.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Secret Stimulus Check Coming But You Have To Ask For It To Get It

When President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March, many Americans were excited because it meant they would be getting a third stimulus check, this one for $1,400, but what they didn't realize is that the bill offers a lot more than that. Millions are learning that they will be getting a lot more money in the form of monthly checks thanks to the federal child tax credit included in the act, yet there is another way for Americans struggling financial to get money from the government.