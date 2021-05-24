Here's How to Get Firearms Appraised for Insurance
Make sure you're asking the right questions so you're not missing anything. Whether you want to collect antique guns, sell an inherited firearm, or just learn how much your hunting rifle is worth, an appraisal is a helpful thing to have on any type of firearm. An insurance appraisal tells you the market and replacement value of the gun (today’s market value) so you could informatively sell it to a firearms store or private buyer.ourcommunitynow.com