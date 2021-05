I had never sent a voice note message to someone until last year, but by a couple of months into lockdown, I was sending many and receiving so many in return. I simply didn’t have the energy to conduct endless phone calls (I really, really hate phone calls), and texting felt at once tedious and too impersonal to facilitate real connection. A voice note solved for both of those issues at once by providing the ability to have an easy, effortless back-and-forth conversation with the added personal touch of being able to hear someone’s voice and their inflections. I began to find audio-only communication therapeutic amid forced isolation, and when I recently learned about the Quilt app, a social network for supportive self-care audio conversations, I realized others may feel the same way.