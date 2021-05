CLEVELAND -- In just over two weeks, Progressive Field will no longer have any capacity restrictions. On Tuesday afternoon, the Indians announced that beginning on June 2, Progressive Field will return to full capacity and mask usage will be optional. The team had been selling tickets on a month-by-month basis for home games as it waited for more direction from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on COVID-19 health orders. Now, all tickets for all remaining home games will go on sale starting on Wednesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. ET on indians.com/tickets. All tickets will continue to be mobile entry.