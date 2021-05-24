newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leeds 3 West Brom 1 - Player ratings

By Joseph Masi
Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee how we rated the Albion players in their final game of the season against Leeds. He’s had a wonderful season and could yet be crowned player of the year. But just like his team-mates, Johnstone lacked intensity here with the keeper letting Kalvin Phillips’ free-kick go straight through him.

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callum Robinson
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Karlan Grant
Person
Matt Phillips
Person
Darnell Furlong
Person
Sam Johnstone
Person
Kyle Bartley
Person
Liam Cooper
Person
Dara O'shea
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Brom#Leeds#Turkish#Baggies#Button#Matt Phillips Deployed#Central Striker#Ratings#Loan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTelegraph

West Brom edge closer to relegation after draw with Wolves

West Brom on brink of relegation after failing to claim victory in must-win game. Wolves took the lead at the end of the first half via a fortuitous Fabio Silva goal. West Brom equalised after the break but could not find a second. The Hawthorns is the highest ground above...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Allardyce refusing to discuss West Brom future

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is refusing to discuss publicly his future at the Hawthorns. Allardyce wants to see out the season before considering his options after the Baggies' relegation. He said: "I am not going to answer a question on whether I am staying or going – it will...
Premier League90min.com

Alisson reacts to scoring late winner against West Brom

Alisson dedicated his dramatic winner in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over West Brom on Sunday to his late father and his family. With the Reds and Baggies locked at 1-1 following goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and Mohamed Salah, the goalkeeper trotted forward in injury time for a corner with Jurgen Klopp's side desperate for a late winner to keep their Champions League aspirations in check.
Premier Leaguetheanfieldwrap.com

Manchester United & West Brom: Liverpool Weekender

Our free podcast on Manchester United 2 Liverpool 4 and West Brom on Sunday, Josh Sexton hosts Gareth Roberts, Andy Heaton and James Sutton. Also on the show, John Gibbons speaks to Earl Jenkins the chair of Kingsley United, and Josh is joined by Joseph Symes from the It’s A Funny Old Life podcast.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom chiefs confident of no mass exodus

West Brom chiefs are confident there won't be a massive exodus after their relegation. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is interesting Tottenham and West Ham while defender Semi Ajayi and playmaker Matheus Pereira are also attracting suitors. But Albion are confident they can keep the bulk of their squad at The Hawthorns...
Premier League90min.com

Burnley 0-4 Leeds: Player ratings as Whites brush aside lacklustre Clarets

Goals from Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison and a double from Rodrigo secured a convincing 4-0 win for Leeds against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. A turgid first half was finely blessed with some quality as Leeds midfielder Klich ran the length of the Burnley half completely unopposed before curling a brilliant effort into the bottom corner.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Hodgson in line for shock return to West Brom

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is in line for a shock return to West Brom. Hodgson is in line for the move if Sam Allardyce quits as boss. Hodgson's four-year Crystal Palace reign will end next weekend, with the club not extending the former England manager's contract. But the 73-year-old...
Premier LeagueLiverpool FC

Jürgen Klopp Q&A | West Brom test, top-four race and confidence

Jürgen Klopp touched on a number of topics when he previewed Liverpool's trip to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. The boss conducted his pre-match press conference at the AXA Training Centre on Friday afternoon. It was in the aftermath of the Reds' 4-2 victory away at Manchester United,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom boss Allardyce offers Arsenal advice to Maitland-Niles

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has urged Ainsley Maitland-Niles to make the most of his chance with Arsenal. Allardyce has paid tribute to the 23-year-old who came to help out the Baggies during their hour of need four months ago. He said: “Ainsley's given us everything he has got. “He...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

West Brom vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and reaction tonight

Liverpool travel to West Brom with qualification for next season’s Champions League now in their hands.Jurgen Klopp’s side know that if they win out, they will secure a top four finish to salvage what has been a tough season defending their Premier League title amid a string of injuries.The Baggies have fought hard under Sam Allardyce but could not avoid relegation, which means they are just playing for pride and momentum for next season when they look to bounce back and win promotion in the Championship.Liverpool know this is part one of three ‘cup finals’ for them, with Burnley away...
Premier Leaguethesportsbank.net

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom

Coming off a big 4-2 win at Manchester United, their first there in seven years, Liverpool have to quickly get ready for a key match-up at West Brom Sunday afternoon. Liverpool are still clinging to the hopes of Champions League football, but need to win out to give themselves a chance.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

West Brom v Liverpool: match preview

While Jürgen Klopp started the season with far grander ambitions than scrapping for fourth place come May, the Liverpool manager will sense that a tortuous campaign can maybe end on a happy note after Thursday’s victory at Old Trafford reignited their top-four challenge. Given third- and fourth-placed Leicester and Chelsea meet on Tuesday, Klopp knows that three wins will probably be enough for his side to leapfrog one of them come the final Sunday and secure Champions League football. Given his side’s form this season that cannot be considered a foregone conclusion, yet there were signs in the 4-2 win over United of the departing champions being a potent attacking force again. West Brom, relegated by last Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal, have nothing but pride to play for but Sam Allardyce rarely turns down the opportunity to bloody the nose of one of the bigger clubs. Paul Chronnell.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Diogo Jota ruled out of Reds' clash with West Brom

The forward sustained a foot issue during Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Manchester United and therefore won’t be involved at The Hawthorns. Jürgen Klopp is expected to give a further update on Jota’s condition during his media duties at the fixture.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool: 3 possible X-Factors against West Brom

Liverpool will face West Brom at the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon, needing all three points in order to keep up in the race to secure a top-four finish in the 2020-2021 Premier League. Although the Reds have been up against it, their vital 4-2 victory over rivals Manchester United was a distinct reminder that they can very much pull this off.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Alisson scores incredible last-minute winner for Liverpool to stun West Brom

Now we’ve seen it all. In this crazy season, with Liverpool’s title defence in tatters long before Manchester City had been crowned Premier League champions, their chances of even qualifying for the Champions League about to disappear on the back of a draw with already relegated West Bromwich Albion, up popped their goalkeeper Alisson to head in the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom boss Allardyce admits loan duo too pricey

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce believes they cannot afford to keep loanees Okay Yokuslu and Mbaye Diagne next season. Yokuslu and Diagne have made a big impact since arriving on loan from Celta Vigo and Galatasaray respectively. “The reason Okay and Mbaye came here is to show they can play...