West condemns plane's diversion to arrest Belarus journalist

Ten Belarusians have filed a criminal complaint in Germany against President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his regime for crimes against humanity during a brutal post-election crackdown, their lawyers said Wednesday. Acting on behalf of "torture victims", the lawyers have submitted a complaint to federal prosecutors in the city of Karlsruhe against Lukashenko "and other Belarusian security officers", they said in a statement. The federal prosecutor's office confirmed to AFP that it had received the complaint. Lawyers Mark Lupschitz, Onur Ozata, Roland Krause and Benedikt Lux said their clients had documented more than 100 examples of "violence, systematic torture and other abuses" during the government crackdown on protests against alleged electoral fraud since August 2020.