West condemns plane's diversion to arrest Belarus journalist

By RAF CASERT, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday over the forced diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist in a dramatic gambit that some said amounted to state terrorism or sheer piracy. © Provided by Associated Press. Ryanair...

