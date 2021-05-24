Drake’s son Adonis steals the show as rapper accepts Billboard artist of the decade award with moving speech

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Last night saw the return of the Billboard Music Awards as huge global artists gathered in Los Angeles for the ceremony. But, it was Drake’s three-year-old son who stole the show.

The Canadian rapper, 34, won the award for artist of the decade at the ceremony and was joined on stage by his friends, family and his young son Adonis, who clutched to his father during his poignant acceptance speech.

While a video highlighting his career played in the background, Drake spoke about what it took to become an artist with nine number one albums in the US and six number one singles since 2010, but admitted that he did not himself understand the recipe for success.

He said: “I’m really bad at taking compliments. I’m really self-conscious about my music and even if I do a good job I always wonder how I could have done it better.

“I rarely celebrate anything and, um, just for anyone watching this wondering how this happened... that’s really the answer – it’s being so unsure of how you’re getting it done that you kind of just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.

“Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night.”

He added candidly: “I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took because, to be really honest with you, I don’t quite understand it myself.”

He continued: “I know I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyse all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

Drake’s son Adonis stood by his side throughout the speech, holding his dad’s award. The rapper dedicated the award to his friends, family, collaborators, peers and his child.

He then lifted up his son, who was seen wiping away tears, and dedicated the award to him. Once he put him down, Adonis sweetly hugged his dad.

Some of the rapper’s most well-known hits include One Dance, God’s Plan and Hotline Bling.

Twitter users found Drake and his son’s relationship very cute.