newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Drake’s son Adonis steals the show as rapper accepts Billboard artist of the decade award with moving speech

By Ellie Abraham
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8oEv_0a905KZ200
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Last night saw the return of the Billboard Music Awards as huge global artists gathered in Los Angeles for the ceremony. But, it was Drake’s three-year-old son who stole the show.

The Canadian rapper, 34, won the award for artist of the decade at the ceremony and was joined on stage by his friends, family and his young son Adonis, who clutched to his father during his poignant acceptance speech.

While a video highlighting his career played in the background, Drake spoke about what it took to become an artist with nine number one albums in the US and six number one singles since 2010, but admitted that he did not himself understand the recipe for success.

He said: “I’m really bad at taking compliments. I’m really self-conscious about my music and even if I do a good job I always wonder how I could have done it better.

“I rarely celebrate anything and, um, just for anyone watching this wondering how this happened... that’s really the answer – it’s being so unsure of how you’re getting it done that you kind of just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.

“Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night.”

He added candidly: “I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took because, to be really honest with you, I don’t quite understand it myself.”

He continued: “I know I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyse all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

Drake’s son Adonis stood by his side throughout the speech, holding his dad’s award. The rapper dedicated the award to his friends, family, collaborators, peers and his child.

He then lifted up his son, who was seen wiping away tears, and dedicated the award to him. Once he put him down, Adonis sweetly hugged his dad.

Some of the rapper’s most well-known hits include One Dance, God’s Plan and Hotline Bling.

Twitter users found Drake and his son’s relationship very cute.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Billboard#Acceptance Speech#Music Video#Hits#Canadian#Stage#God#Collaborators#Compliments#Family#Success#Peers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicDelaware County Daily Times

Drake joined by young son Adonis on stage at Billboard Music Awards

Drake was joined on stage by his young son Adonis as he was crowned Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards. The 'God's Plan' hitmaker was honored during the masked ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday (05.23.21), and made a rare public appearance with his three-year-old boy - whom he has with artist Sophie Brussaux - on stage.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off His French, As Rapper Honors Rarely Seen Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux On Mother's Day

Drake might actually love more than just his lit and his maman after all!. (That's French for bed and mama, respectively.) Don't mind us, we were just trying to find a creative way of tying in the fact that Drake's son – 3-year-old Adonis Graham – speaks French, with the other fact that the rapper actually showed some love to his baby mama – Sophie Brussaux – on Mother's Day.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Recounts Witnessing Drake's Painful Fall On Stage

It was over 10 years ago when Drake was a babyfaced freshman in the game, Lil Wayne was still reigning supreme, and hip-hop was shifting in a new direction. In a post-Tha Carter III-world, Wayne was hosting shows in massive stadiums and arenas on several tours but nothing quite summed up the latter half of the mid-aughts like the America's Most Wanted tour which boasted acts like Jeezy and Soulja Boy for the line-up.
Celebrities987thebull.com

Drake Bought Out 70,000 Seat Stadium to Have Dinner

For Drake, life is good. So good that the rapper rented out SoFi Stadium just to have dinner on the 50-yard line. Drake dropped the dollars to have dinner at the 70,000 seat stadium to celebrate winning Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards last weekend. Drizzy was...
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lil Nas X is here to prove you wrong

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).
TV ShowsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Drake’s Best TV Show References From Degrassi to Boy Meets World and More

Hip-hop and pop culture go hand in hand. In the early days, this relationship was a bit one-sided, but once rap took over the world, both sides have benefitted from coexisting and having their respective artists work together to create hit songs. When it comes to television, rappers love referencing their favorite shows, characters, actors and actresses as well as best episodes. Funny enough, Drake, a rap superstar who was a child actor before hip-hop fame, has name-dropped plenty of TV shows and their characters throughout his career, from his pre-So Far Gone era to more modern times. Here, XXL features a few of Drake's best bars about TV.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Drake Wins Artist Of The Decade At BBMA’s

Earlier this month Drake was named Billboard’s top artist of the decade. So, it’s only fitting he won the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. A victory only obtained by Eminem, who won for the 2000s, and Mariah Carey, the champion for the 1990s. Sunday,...
NFLdailyhive.com

Drake rented a massive NFL stadium after winning Artist of the Decade award

Drake celebrated his Artist of the Decade Award in the Drake-est way possible: renting out a 70,000-capacity NFL stadium for a dinner party. On Sunday, the Toronto rapper was presented with the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which celebrated his last 10 years of music atop the charts.
Musicretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – Culture – Drake became Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards

Canadian rapper Drake has increased his record number of awards to twenty-nine so far and has earned recognition for the artist’s contract at the Billboard Music Awards, MTI reports. The rapper first made it to the Billboard Hundreds chart in 2009, and has since held the world’s largest charts, with a total of 232. On Sunday, he also won Most Stream Songs.