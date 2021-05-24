One True King organization welcomes newest member Jschlatt

The budding rapper is building a name for himself in the music industry. YTB Trench has been quite busy this first half of 2021, steadily releasing music over the course of these past few months. The rapper just unleashed the music video for his single ‘F.O.F.G’ two weeks ago, and has recently been featured on three collaborations with Young Thug: ‘Paid the Fine,’ ‘My City Remix,’ and the ‘Mob Ties Remix’ from Slime Language 2. The video for ‘F.O.F.G’ has already notched nearly 120,000 views as of this writing, making it the artist’s second-most watched video on his YouTube page behind his popular single ‘Trenches,’ proving that while still early in his career, Trench already has some major attention in the music industry. The latest guest to join host Mike Boyd on Monday to Monday, the two discuss the latest happening in his career.