American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund
Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com