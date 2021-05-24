Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.