Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.