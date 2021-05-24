newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arna#Citigroup Inc#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Credit Suisse Analysts#Zurich Cantonalbank#Sec#Pacer Advisors Inc#Cutler Group Lp#Waters Parkerson Co#Nasdaq Arna#Zacks Investment Research#Credit Suisse Group#The Goldman Sachs Group#Iii#Apd418#Kantonalbank Zurich#Company#Research Analysts#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Sells $39,080.00 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $747.50

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Has $514,000 Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.16 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $39,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.93 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 155.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.14% of C3.ai worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $540.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.91% of Copart worth $2,285,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Raised by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Acquires $38,750.00 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.