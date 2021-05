Hometown second-generation chiropractor brings business ‘home’. For Forest Lake chiropractor Dr. David Schmidt, playing sports was always a huge part of health and wellness. When he was a starting quarterback for the Forest Lake Rangers football team, David Schmidt’s dad would do something unique for the team: As a chiropractor, he would enter the locker room at halftime and adjust his son and some of his teammates. To David, it was “my dad, taking care of me.”