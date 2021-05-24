Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.25 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTexas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Heska worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

