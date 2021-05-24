newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic COTA race

By Jim Utter
Autosport Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElliott and his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team went for a splash and dash stop near the beginning of the final stage and were likely to end up two laps short on fuel to make it to the finish. Fortunately for Elliott, heavy rain brought out the second red-flag of...

www.autosport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Petty Enterprises#Air Titans#Pole Winner Tyler Reddick#Hydroplane#Track Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Birmingham Star

Todd Gilliland overcomes penalty to win inaugural race at COTA

Todd Gilliland was so fast and so determined out front in Saturday's Toyota Tundra 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race that his own team had to remind him to slow down and take care of his tires in the closing laps of the series debut at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race.
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Teammates leaning on Elliott as COTA prep continues

CONCORD, N.C. -- It’s well known that Chase Elliott is a phenomenal driver on road courses, having won five of the last eight events at the twisty venues. As Hendrick Motorsports prepares to take on Circuit of The Americas for the first time, Elliott’s teammates are looking to him for advice.
NASCAR

Gilliland takes command late to win Truck Series’ inaugural race at COTA

Todd Gilliland was so fast and so determined out front in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race his own team had to remind him to slow down and take care of his tires in the closing laps of the series’ debut at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) race.
Austin, TXMirror

Elliott dodges rain for victory

AUSTIN, Texas — Chase Elliott managed the slipping and sliding, the standing water and the poor visibility that made it hard for drivers to see just a few feet in front of them. And when NASCAR’s debut at the Circuit of the Americas ended early because of poor racing conditions...
theblock.com

Chase Elliott Takes COTA For 800th Chevrolet Victory

On a very damp day in the capital of Texas, Chase Elliott made history. The Team Chevy driver claimed the win in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, which marked the 800th NASCAR Premier Series victory for Chevrolet and the 268th for Hendrick Motorsports.
NASCAR

NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas’ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit’s 20 turns were still slippery given the amount of water sustained. And the required windshield wiper couldn’t do much to help visibility issues if teams chose to turn it on.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Snow, McAleer Pick Up Race 2 Win at COTA

A penalty for Richard Antinucci handed victory to Change Racing’s Madison Snow and Stevan McAleer in Race 2 of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America at Circuit of The Americas. Antinucci, who muscled his way to the Pro class lead with 20 minutes to go by an aggressive pass on Snow...
hendrickmotorsports.com

Race Rundown: Elliott breaks records with historic COTA win

CONCORD, N.C. -- Chase Elliott was declared the winner of Sunday's inaugural race at Circuit of The Americas, earning his fifth win in the last six races on road courses. With the victory, Elliott earned Chevrolet it's 800th win and tied Hendrick Motorsports with Richard Petty's all-time wins record. The organization now needs to win one more race to surpass Petty Enterprises' long-standing accomplishment.
Rotowire

NASCAR Barometer: Elliott Wins Wet COTA Debut

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott persevered through terrible conditions Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas to win the rain-shortened race for his first victory of the season. The win didn't come easy for the current king of the road courses, however. Pouring rain and standing water on the track left drivers with little visibility and treacherous conditions to race in. Elliott led five of the 54 laps run, and he was driving hard to stretch his lead knowing that he would have to pit again to refuel before the finish. Instead, the track conditions continued to deteriorate, and NASCAR called a halt to the proceedings in a lucky break for Elliott. The win was the fifth of the season for Hendrick Motorsports and came just one week after the organization swept the top four finishing positions a Dover.
northwestgeorgianews.com

NASCAR suspends Hendrick spotter following assault charges

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Eddie D'Hondt, the spotter for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team, on Wednesday after learning more about his arrest in North Carolina earlier this month. D'Hondt was arrested May 12 in Hickory, N.C., on charges of battery of an unborn child and assault on a female, per...
speedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Going For Second Straight Coca-Cola 600 Win This Weekend

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: CHARLOTTE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND ADVANCE. The annual Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and NASCAR will celebrate by having all three of its top national touring series compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ford’s Brad Keselowski is the defending champion of Sunday’s marquee event – the Coca-Cola 600 — which Ford has won 13 times by 11 drivers. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series kicks off the weekend on Friday night, where Ford’s Todd Gilliland will go for his second straight victory, while the NASCAR XFINITY Series competes on Saturday afternoon.
caswellmessenger.com

Weekend Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports drivers vying to achieve milestone victory. The magic number is 269, and four drivers have a vested interest in getting there. Hendrick Motorsports’ next NASCAR Cup Series victory will be the organization’s 269th and will break a tie with Petty Enterprises for most all-time—a tie that has existed for one week, since reigning series champion Chase Elliott picked up the 268th win for HMS last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas.
Midland Daily News

Chase Elliott's spotter suspended by NASCAR, team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The spotter for defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been suspended by NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports after his domestic violence arrest. Edward James D'Hondt, 62, was arrested earlier this month in Catawba County and charged with battery of unborn child and assaulting a women,...
culturemap.com

NASCAR at COTA Race Weekend

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The inaugural NASCAR at COTA race weekend experience will include NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series practice on Friday; Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 225, the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250, and the first of two Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series races of the weekend on Saturday; and NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, the second Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series race, and the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix on Sunday.
Logan Banner

Steve Mickey: NASCAR’s version of dancing in the rain

When NASCAR released the 2021 Cup schedule which was unlike what we had been accustomed to over the years, the Circuit of the Americas weekend jumped off the page. It was one of many changes to what had become a very predictable schedule over the years and it quickly became one of the most anticipated stops of this season.
speedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT CHARLOTTE: Chad Knaus Conference Transcript

CHAD KNAUS, HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPETITION ~ Teleconference Transcript Highlights:. IT WAS A MONUMENTAL MOMENT FOR HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS AT COTA. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU AND TO THE COMPANY?. “Oh, it was so many levels of coolness. Obviously, the inaugural event at COTA. Having that 268 kind...