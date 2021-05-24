Dennison RR Fest

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Tuscora Lodge #4 has joined many in Ohio in an effort to Light Ohio Blue, showing and generating support for law enforcement throughout our great state. Now more than ever, law enforcement officers everywhere NEED YOUR SUPPORT! Today, when we constantly hear the negatives, the chatter about defunding the police, reimagining the police, and abolishing the police, we need the silent majority to STAND UP AND OFFER SUPPORT!