Dennison RR Fest
DENNISON The Dennison Railroad Festival will return this year for its 41st event after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee, which is comprised of three of the original committee members — John Rypien, Derek Kohler and Mary Dunfee, along with seven new ones, Michael Brindley, Celiste Golec, George Flanagan, Dawn Flanagan, Diana Smith, Michelle Markley and Beth DiDinato — had to basically start from scratch in planning events that would be safe due to COVID-19 restrictions.www.timesreporter.com