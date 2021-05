In the last ten months or so, electric vehicle (EV) stocks have had quite a ride. In the second half of 2020 and the first six weeks of 2021, virtually the entire sector rallied tremendously. Then, from mid-February until mid-April, most EV stocks tumbled a great deal. Now, I believe the market is trying to differentiate winning EV names from losing ones. I also continue to think that Lordstown (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock will end up in that latter category.