The U.N. Security Council is going to meet later today on the conflict. Mediators, including from the U.S., are trying to end the hostilities. But late Saturday, in a televised address, Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Israel is, quote, "still in the midst of this operation. It is still not over. And this operation will continue as long as necessary." For the latest now, we turn to someone who has covered this conflict for a very long time. CNN's Ben Wedeman is in Jerusalem. Welcome.