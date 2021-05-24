Painting for a good cause at Frederick fire company

As many begin returning to their homes outside The Villages, residents are finding items that will expire long before their return, or maybe their style has changed and they want the ability to redecorate when they return. As they look for places to take the goods they no longer want, many places hope to receive their donations. For those looking to clean out their closets, change things within their homes or even looking for a place to donate goods that will expire before they come back to the Sunshine State after the summer, consider donating to local nonprofit organizations that also give back to the community. Here are three ways to clear the clutter and bring you piece of mind: