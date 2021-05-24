newsbreak-logo
Painting for a good cause at Frederick fire company

By Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
 4 days ago

May 24—A red pickup truck with a bed full of daisies ambles along a country road past a lush, green hill marked by three white crosses. An American flag waves in the breeze under blue skies and fluffy clouds. This was the scene that about 25 guests came to paint...

