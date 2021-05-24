Bates College to hold commencement Thursday -- twice!

After months of preparation in the midst of changing COVID-19 pandemic policies and restrictions, the Commencement Ceremony for the class of 2021, the University’s 200th Commencement, was held in-person at Andy Kerr Stadium on Sunday, May 9. The Baccalaureate Service, held a day earlier on Saturday, May 8, was live streamed from the Colgate Memorial Chapel and featured various virtual addresses, including those from Campus Rabbi and incoming University Chaplain Barry Baron, Professor of Anthropology and Peace & Conflict Studies Nancy Ries and both recipients of the 1819 award, graduating seniors Jake Gómez and William “Paul” McAvoy. Graduates also participated in a socially distanced torchlight Procession from upper campus down the hill to Taylor Lake on Saturday evening.