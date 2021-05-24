newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

FBI intelligence analyst indicted for theft of cybersecurity, counterterrorism documents

By Charlie Osborne
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former intelligence analyst for the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been indicted for stealing confidential files over a period of 13 years. Kendra Kingsbury, of Dodge City, Kansas, has been charged by a federal grand jury in a two-count, unsealed indictment made public on Friday. The US...

www.zdnet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Government
Dodge City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#On Intelligence#National Intelligence#National Security#Doj#Whatsapp Signal#Fbi Systems#Open Fbi Investigations#Cybersecurity Threats#Confidential Documents#Al Qaeda Members#Intelligence Bulletins#Law Enforcement#Confidential Files#Drug Trafficking#Terrorist Groups#Gang Crime#Human Operations#Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Shore News Network

DOJ Announces Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat Health Care Fraud Related to COVID-19

The Department of Justice today announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Nigerian national indicted for conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for fraud on Employment Security benefits

Seattle – A Nigerian citizen arrested May 14, 2021 at JFK Airport in New York, is now indicted for conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his scheme to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle to order Rufai detained and transported to the Western District of Washington for arraignment on the indictment.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reason.com

The FBI Seized Heirlooms, Coins, and Cash From Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes in Beverly Hills, Despite Knowing 'Some' Belonged to 'Honest Citizens'

Dagny discovered that the FBI had seized the contents of her safe deposit box—about $100,000 in gold and silver coins, some family heirlooms like a diamond necklace inherited from her late grandmother, and an engagement ring she'd promised to pass down to her daughter—almost by accident. She'd been asked by...
Kansas City, MOkzimksim.com

KC FBI worker indicted, accused of taking home several classified national security documents, including about al Qaeda

A Kansas City FBI worker has been indicted today by a federal grand jury for illegally removing several classified national security documents and taking them home. Alisa Nelson reports. The federal indictment alleges that 48-year-old Kendra Kingsbury improperly removed sensitive government materials – including information about al Qaeda members in...
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

RSPD and FBI investigation results in federal indictment

ROCK SPRINGS – Three people have been indicted as part of an ongoing pipe bomb investigation conducted by the Rock Springs Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Two pipe bombs during a traffic stop that occurred on Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. In March 2021,...
Sex CrimesCourthouse News Service

DOJ Unveils New Strategy to Reduce Violent Crime

WASHINGTON (CN) — Violent crime in the United States is reaching a fever pitch. The nation’s murder rate increased by over 25% and major U.S. cities saw a 33% rise in homicides in 2020. The trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down in 2021. Cities like Minneapolis, Atlanta and Oakland...
Kansas City, MOKMZU

FBI Kansas City Division employee faces charges for allegedly removing national security documents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee of the FBI’s Kansas City Division is facing charges after documents were reportedly found at her residence. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly illegally removing numerous national security documents that were found in her home. The two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, May 18. It was unsealed and made public after Kinsbury’s arrest and initial court appearance in the District of Kansas. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick C. Edwards and David Raskin in the Western District of Missouri, with the assistance of DOJ Trial Attorney Scott Claffee with the Counterintelligence & Export Control Section of the National Security Division. It was initially investigated by the FBI Field Office in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kansas City, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City FBI Worker Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

A Kansas City FBI worker has been indicted today by a federal grand jury for illegally removing several classified national security documents and taking them home. The federal indictment alleges that 48-year-old Kendra Kingsbury improperly removed sensitive government materials – including information about al Qaeda members in Africa – from 2004 to 2017. Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst for more than 12 years in the Kansas City bureau, until she was placed on suspension in December 2017. She was assigned to several different FBI squads during that time, including squads that focused on illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, violent gangs, and counterintelligence.
Arkansas StateWREG

FBI conducting large-scale raids in western Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is conducting multiple large-scale, court-authorized raids in western Arkansas on Tuesday, according to an FBI spokesperson. Authorities are investigating a residence on the 200 block of Highway 255 in Central City and at Vintage Vibes guitar lounge in Fort...
Public SafetyHuffingtonPost

After Hundreds Of Arrests In Sprawling Capitol Hunt, The FBI Just Made A Pretty Big Mistake

On the surface, it was a pretty solid lead. Marilyn Hueper looks a lot like FBI suspect No. 225 on the bureau’s extensive wanted list for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They’re about the same age, with similar hair and similar taste in black jackets. Marilyn Hueper and her husband, Paul Hueper, were indeed on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 to support former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Like millions of Trump supporters, the Alaska couple believed Trump’s lies about a stolen election and thought they were part of a “righteous revolution to take back our country,” as Paul Hueper wrote on Instagram. The duo, according to the FBI, was also banned from Alaska Airlines for refusing to follow mask regulations on Feb. 17.