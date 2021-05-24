EUROTRASH News Round Up Monday!
A very full EUROTRASH Monday. All the reports and video form the Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Andalucía, Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia and the Tour du Finistère. Patrick Lefevere not worried – TOP STORY. Loads of other news: Matej Mohorič and Alessandro De Marchi updates, Mark Cavendish stomach problems, Nans Peters returns to racing, Richard Carapaz to ride Olympics, Archie Ryan with Jumbo-Visma Dev Team and Sven Kramer joins Jumbo-Visma board. Race news: European 2021 cyclo-cross champs, La Course by Tour de France teams and the Vårgårda diptych canceled. Plus video of Remco Evenepoel facing the Zoncolan. Feet up, coffee time.pezcyclingnews.com