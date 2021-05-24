EUROTRASH News Round Up Monday!

In 2018, Bennett was once the leader of the Giro d’Italia. He then finished eighth. “It didn’t go well that year,” he recalls. “I had a mechanical breakdown in the time trial and on the Zoncolan and got sick last week. I started well and in the first half of the race I was on track to finish on the podium. I was not happy, but I think I will now come back as a different driver than in 2018. ”