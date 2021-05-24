newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EUROTRASH News Round Up Monday!

By Alastair Hamilton
PezCycling News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very full EUROTRASH Monday. All the reports and video form the Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Andalucía, Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia and the Tour du Finistère. Patrick Lefevere not worried – TOP STORY. Loads of other news: Matej Mohorič and Alessandro De Marchi updates, Mark Cavendish stomach problems, Nans Peters returns to racing, Richard Carapaz to ride Olympics, Archie Ryan with Jumbo-Visma Dev Team and Sven Kramer joins Jumbo-Visma board. Race news: European 2021 cyclo-cross champs, La Course by Tour de France teams and the Vårgårda diptych canceled. Plus video of Remco Evenepoel facing the Zoncolan. Feet up, coffee time.

pezcyclingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Kristoff
Person
Bauke Mollema
Person
Marc Soler
Person
Giacomo Nizzolo
Person
Ethan Hayter
Person
Elisa Longo Borghini
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Peter Sagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Miguel Angel#Video News#World News#Car News#Eurotrash News Round Up#European 2021#La Course#Tour De France#Italian#Ineos Grenadiers#Bahrain Victorious#Belgian#Euskaltel#Ef Education Nippo#Pezcyclingnews Twitter#Andaluc A Ruta Del Sol#Alto De Ca Ada Catena#Israel Start Up Nation#Movistar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Belgium
News Break
Sports
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Skiing
Related
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Remco Evenepoel: Between stardom and superstardom

The Giro d’Italia is a big race for Remco Evenepoel. For the best part of 10 months, he has existed in a sort of liminal space, suspended between stardom and superstardom. Much is made of the 21-year-old’s marketability but, since he broke his pelvis at Il Lombardia last August, his half a million Instagram follows have had to subsist on a diet of gym selfies, training shots, and motivational captions – not to mention the odd Pizza Hut endorsement.
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Bernal's form adds to unpredictability of Giro d'Italia

The Giro d'Italia is traditionally the most unpredictable grand tour, and adding to this year's uncertainty is the fitness of Egan Bernal in the absence of the top guns. Colombian Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France in dominant fashion but he has been hampered by back pain since and the Ineos-Grenadiers rider will start Saturday's individual time trial in Turin having not raced in more than seven weeks.
CyclingCharlotteObserver.com

Sagan wins 10th stage of Giro; Bernal loses a second of lead

Peter Sagan won the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia in a sprint Monday, while Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead. Remco Evenepoel earned one second more than Bernal in an intermediate sprint and is now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider. Sagan surged ahead...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Simon Yates wary of third week surprises at the Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates comes into the Giro d'Italia 2021 to try and make it fourth time lucky after falling short on his previous rides of the Italian Grand Tour, but says he is wary of past failings in week three. Yates (BikeExchange) comes into the race, yet again, as one of...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Volta ao Algarve: Ethan Hayter wins stage 2

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) took victory on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve, triumphing from an elite group at the summit finish of the Alto da Fóia to take the race lead. The 22-year-old beat João Rodrigues (W52-Porto) in a dash to the line, with Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) rounding out the podium.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Hayter overcomes crash to keep Volta ao Algarve lead

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) dominated in the stage 4 individual time trial in the Volta ao Algarve, winning the stage by three seconds over Rafael Reis (Efapel) with Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) taking third. The story of the day, however, was that of race leader Ethan Hayter who, despite sliding out in...
Cyclingdodofinance.com

Interview | George Bennett: ‘David Dekker has the potential to win the Giro stage’

In 2018, Bennett was once the leader of the Giro d’Italia. He then finished eighth. “It didn’t go well that year,” he recalls. “I had a mechanical breakdown in the time trial and on the Zoncolan and got sick last week. I started well and in the first half of the race I was on track to finish on the podium. I was not happy, but I think I will now come back as a different driver than in 2018. ”
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Gallery: Bernal’s big-ring powerplay on the Giro’s gravel ramp

Stage 9 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia was a tough day. The saw-tooth profile delivered roughly 3,400 metres of climbing, but it was the last 1.6 km of the stage that promised to be the most exciting. After reaching the ski resort of Campo Felice, the riders would turn off the bitumen and onto a steep gravel track up a ski slope.