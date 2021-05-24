Column: What the anger over Flamin' Hot Cheetos origin story is really about

For a while there, it seemed like Eva Longoria couldn’t have chosen a better filmmaking debut than her forthcoming Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie. It’s the kind of project that’s built to go viral, celebrating a junk food that’s garnered countless hacks and hosannas on TikTok, while sending young rappers to the hospital. Unless you’re Marvel, you simply can’t buy that kind of name recognition. Even better, once you actually dig beneath the thin, cheesy coating of an “origin story” for spicy corn puffs, you’ll find the inspiring tale of one Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who cooked up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in his home kitchen, revolutionizing the snack market and propelling Montañez to the C-suite and into the annals of corporate legend. It’s a terrific story, one that the Corpus Christi–bred Longoria has called “of great importance to [Mexican American] culture,” and seemingly tailor-made for a heartwarming, ulcer-inflaming biopic.