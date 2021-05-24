newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Column: What the anger over Flamin' Hot Cheetos origin story is really about

By GUSTAVO ARELLANO Los Angeles Times
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over 15 years, Richard Montañez told a tale of bootstrap hustle so incredible that few ever doubted it. The way he told it, he was a lowly janitor at a Frito-Lay plant in Rancho Cucamonga in the 1980s when the high school dropout thought up of a brilliant idea: What would happen if we put spicy powder on Cheetos? Montañez pitched the idea to skeptical bosses, then turned into a Big Cheese once Flamin’ Hot Cheetos became a commercial smash and a cultural touchstone for Latino and Black consumers.

www.yakimaherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Longoria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Hot Cheetos#Food Drink#Spicy Food#Hot Food#Origin Story#Frito Lay#Latino#Mexicans#Kqed#L A Times#American#Smithsonian#Mexican Americans#Taco Usa#Variety#Cheetos Origin#Spicy Powder#Cheese#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
MoviesTexas Monthly

Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie May Be Based on a Frito-Lie

For a while there, it seemed like Eva Longoria couldn’t have chosen a better filmmaking debut than her forthcoming Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie. It’s the kind of project that’s built to go viral, celebrating a junk food that’s garnered countless hacks and hosannas on TikTok, while sending young rappers to the hospital. Unless you’re Marvel, you simply can’t buy that kind of name recognition. Even better, once you actually dig beneath the thin, cheesy coating of an “origin story” for spicy corn puffs, you’ll find the inspiring tale of one Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who cooked up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in his home kitchen, revolutionizing the snack market and propelling Montañez to the C-suite and into the annals of corporate legend. It’s a terrific story, one that the Corpus Christi–bred Longoria has called “of great importance to [Mexican American] culture,” and seemingly tailor-made for a heartwarming, ulcer-inflaming biopic.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

The Janitor Credited with Creating Flamin' Hot Cheetos Had Nothing to Do with Them, L.A. Times Reports

"Never let the truth get in the way of a good story": It's a fine rule of thumb for chatting with friends over drinks, but what if that exaggerated anecdote rewrites history? Richard Montañez has a compelling story: A rags-to-riches tale of a Frito-Lay janitor who climbed the corporate ladder to an executive position in large part thanks to creating the immensely popular product Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Admittedly, we've helped spread Montañez's account, first covering it back in 2016. And we're far from the only ones: In 2018, a movie based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos origin story was announced, and in 2019, Eva Longoria was named as the director. The lead actors were announced just this month.
Moviesthecut.com

Oooh, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Drama

Today’s Hollywood drama is brought to you by Eva Longoria and *checks notes* Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? The actress is directing a biopic on Richard Montañez, the former Frito-Lay janitor turned executive who created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and helped change the financial trajectory of the company. Inspiring! Delicious! Good Will Hunting but make it Cheetos! Unfortunately, the story may be based on a lie.
Corona, CAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Frito-Lay debunks Flamin’ Hot Cheetos creator story

CORONA, Calif. - Frito-Lay says there is no evidence to support the "urban legend" about the Corona man who claimed to have created the popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Richard Montañez said he started off as a janitor and ended up an executive after he pitched his spicy flavor idea to company chief executives. HE shared his story with FOX 11’s Rita Garcia in October 2020.
Plano, TXRefinery29

The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Lie: Who Really Invented Our Favorite Spicy Chip?

There are little white lies, "alternative facts," and then there are lies so flaming hot they might as well be a bag of spicy Cheetos. At least, that seems to be the story of Richard Montañez, the alleged creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Montañez has spent years enjoying lucrative speaking engagements, event appearances for Target, Walmart, Harvard, and USC; writing a personal memoir —all of which has led to an upcoming biopic about his life as the entrepreneurial creator of the über popular snack.
Food & DrinksKirkus Reviews

Frito-Lay Disputes Claims of ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Author

A new memoir from a PepsiCo executive is the subject of a flamin’ hot controversy. For years, Richard P. Montañez maintained that he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, the wildly popular Frito-Lay product, while he was working as a janitor at the company. But on Sunday, the Los Angeles Times published a story that cast doubt on his claim, reporting that Montañez had nothing to do with the idea for the spicy snack.
Food & Drinksthehustle.co

A crazy update on the ‘inventor’ of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Back in 2017, we profiled Richard Montañez, a former janitor at Frito-Lay who claimed to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. We weren’t the first, nor only, outlet to cover his story. Over nearly a decade, Montañez’s rags-to-riches tale has been widely published by NPR, The Washington Post, and many other...
MoviesNo Film School

The Flamin' Hot Cheetos Biopic Just Got Weirder

The story behind an upcoming biopic about the alleged inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos just got a major twist before filming even began. Produced by Eva Longoria, this is the story of Richard Montanez, a former janitor at Frito-Lay who claims to have added chili powder to Cheetos and successfully pitched the idea to his executive bosses.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Latinx Files: A flamin’ hot mess

I was supposed to write about Latinx mental health awareness this week, but then the cheet’ hit the fan. On Sunday, The Times published a story written by business reporter Sam Dean with the provocative headline “The man who didn’t invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.” It asserted that Richard Montañez, a former Frito-Lay executive who worked his way from being a janitor to the C-suite through sheer ganas and Mexican American ingenuity, didn’t actually invent the iconic snack.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

NPR Walks Back ‘Inaccurate’ Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Story

NPR walked back its story on Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos this week, thereby conceding that the Los Angeles Times’ look into the snack’s origins was more accurate. “This episode centers on a claim that Richard Montañez invented a product that came to be known as Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. He claimed he and his wife inspired the seasoning that led to the chip we find on store shelves to this day. This is inaccurate,” says an editor’s note appended to the May 12 “Planet Money” episode that first delved into the crunchy treat’s history.