Letter: Party of Lincoln now seems to favor mob rule

By Liz Hallock, Yakima
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

To the editor — Our country is not a pure democracy because our founders feared the will of the majority. The Bill of rights was added to the Constitution to ensure minority liberties. Yet our national Republican leaders frequently and recklessly juxtapose Enlightenment quotes about individual liberties in a situation...

PoliticsWinston-Salem Journal

Friday letters: Respecting our democracy above party

How can it be that Liz Cheney stands alone (with the exception of Adam Kinzinger) among Republican representatives in denouncing the antidemocratic lie that the election was stolen from former President Trump? All the Republican representatives know that the Big Lie is, in fact, a lie. They know that accepting the results of an election is a cornerstone of democracy. They are willing to embrace an antidemocratic lie in their calculation that it will ensure their individual political power. If enough of them rejected the lie, it would all be over. By endorsing the lie they put our democracy itself in jeopardy.
PoliticsEast Oregonian

Letter: One party does not a democracy make

Republican Sens. Findley, Hansell and Anderson created SB 865, which prohibits a person from simultaneously serving as a holder of state office and as an officer of the state central committee of a political party. It establishes a fine of up to $250 per day for a violation. It declares an emergency, effective on passage. A bill for an act relating to positions outside of government simultaneously held by public officials; creating new provisions; amending ORS 244.350; and declaring an emergency.
Garfield County, OKEnid News and Eagle

LETTER: Vote people before party

In response to Clay Horning’s op-ed from the Sports section on April 25, “It’s the wrong law, for the wrong reasons, at the wrong time,” regarding SB2, which claims to protect women’s sports:. The NCAA stands ready to take the Women’s College World Series out of Oklahoma, plus numerous regional...
PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: Republican Party needs change in direction

Our country is in desperate need of a Republican Party that values honesty and integrity and works to serve all its constituents, not solely the top 1%. The recent hypocrisy in the GOP is unbelievable. Republicans all voted no on the American Rescue Plan, but now some of them are...
ElectionsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Politicians must compromise and ditch party loyalty

Regarding “Biden’s agenda: What can pass and what faces steep odds” (April 29): I have been pondering for years, and now more than ever, why do the politicians feel the only way they can vote is along party lines? They should vote for what is good for the country and not just for their party. They should sit down and talk things over and negotiate.
U.S. PoliticsGalesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Lincoln would be ashamed of today's GOP

Editor, Register-Mail: Liz Cheney was ousted by a "voice vote," from her leadership position among House Republicans in the Grand Old Party of Greedy Obstructionist Prevaricators, reflecting the slow motion demise of the Republican party, whose small tent has no room for truth, as they defend the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald J. Trump through voter fraud. They're defending the necessity of the "Cyber-Ninjas firm," recounting the twice-recounted ballots in Arizona; that firm diligently searching for trace evidence of bamboo on any ballots, which would prove (to the far-right cultists) that those ballots were shipped in from China. Liz Cheney voted to impeach Trump back in January 2021, in connection with his incitement of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. She is standing on principle, insisting the truth be told against the core of the current Republican-doctrine, that of Trump's election-fantasy.
ElectionsColumbian

Letter: The Party of Trump

I keep hearing that the Grand Old Party is moving to the Party of Trump. We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter.
Congress & CourtsYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Newhouse betrays constituents by favoring Jan. 6 commission

To the editor — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is at it again. He displayed his indifference to the wishes of his constituents by voting to impeach President Trump even though he was no longer in office. He was one of only eight Republican turncoats to do so. Now he has once again joined the Democrats in voting for a highly political commission to investigate the incident on Washington on Jan 6.
Aptos, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Republicans have become the party of stupid

What do Trump supporters tell us about their party as they wrap themselves in self-righteous indignation about the election he lost by several million votes? There are a raft of adjectives that apply. Hypocrisy, think McConnell and McCarthy who were for condemning Trump for the Jan 6 insurrection until they...
Presidential ElectionSouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Assertions seem to change when they’re repeated

Regarding Freddie and the Big Lie. What Fred Wilferth doesn’t say in his letter to the editor is the fact that “all” credible sources in the world deemed our election the most secure in history. Except for the disgraced ex-presidential cult of Mar-a-Lago. Fred know this. He is just trying...
U.S. PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: Some politicians seem to hate our country

I was elated to see the pathetic ratings for the Grammy Awards and President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress. I hope that maybe the people are waking up to what is going on in America. Some politicians seemingly hate our country. Doesn’t anyone notice or care...
PoliticsNews Herald

LETTER: Republicans getting heavy handed on local rules

I‘ve never tried to keep track of the number of times I have been told at a restaurant that I had to be wearing a sports jacket and tie to be served, but I’ve never complained about that requirement. After all, a private business owner has the right to enforce...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Letter to the editor: From Lincoln to sedition

The year 2020 was a terrible year for Republicans. This former Marine officer swore like every serviceman or woman that we would uphold the Constitution and defend it. Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was a Republican. But he was such a different man than most of the current Republicans who are merely a cult of former President Donald Trump, arguably the worst president in our history.
Presidential ElectionHerald & Review

LETTER: Revise rules for election voting

Is Cheney or Trump correct? Was the 2020 election “stolen” from Trump? Most of us don’t know but wonder. Let’s look at what we do know. 1) The 2020 election was the most unusual one in generations. Many voting procedures were changed within months of election day due to the COVID19 pandemic.
PoliticsYakima Herald Republic

Letter: The importance of Duty of Party

To the editor — America finds itself divided strongly down partisan lines. One side saying they could never vote for a Democrat. The other, saying they’ll never vote for a Republican. This division has created discontent for our neighbors who may differ in opinion but are yet, still good people. Some American politicians believe that the two-party system is where we should stay. Believing that our loyalty to the party is what is most important, often times even if it conflicts with the best interests of our country. As an elected politician whether you prefer a party or not, your duty is to your country, state, and community. You are not elected to maintain to continuance of either the Republican or Democrat party. You are elected to represent the interests of your constituents. Your duty is to ensure that they are represented and stand for the greatest opportunities to better their lives. The importance of Duty of Party is the same importance as putting Americans before special interests. Dare I say, that we may need new American unifying parties to bridge the ever-widening gap.
ElectionsClayton County Register

Letter to the Editor: Reasons for not voting for Democrats

On May 18, 2021, Ms. Ann Hart told us that we should be voting for only Democrats because they are the only party trying to live up to the Constitution. That could not be farther from the truth!. What the Democrat party really stands up for is big government and...
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: GOP knows how to make a woman feel worthless

I am so heartbroken by some of the bills in our state Legislature. The Republican Party sure knows how to make a woman feel worthless. These abortion bills say that a potential life is more important than my life. It’s more important than my 44 years of life and history and memories. More important than the contributions I make to my child, my partner, my parents, my family, my workplace, my community, my friends. More important than my years of education, my history and experience in my profession. More important than the dreams and ideas I have for what I still want to accomplish in my lifetime. More important than my existing child getting what she needs. More important than being able to support myself and my family financially. More important than being able to care for my parents as they age.
PoliticsTulsa World

Letter: Republican Party dismantling public education

The question is not how does Oklahoma fix the Epic Charter Schools quagmire? It's how did Epic get a foothold in Oklahoma?. When did Epic begin its interaction with the Oklahoma Legislature? Who was contacted? What was the sales pitch?. In the 1980s there began a campaign to discredit and...
Congress & CourtsWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: GOP reps who voted in favor of Jan. 6 investigation deserve support

The 35 Republican Congressmen and Congresswomen who voted in favor of the bipartisan investigation into the January 6 attack on Congress deserve support and acknowledgement. Their support demonstrates true patriotism. Their support recognizes the necessity for action to help prevent future rebellious attacks on our wavering democracy. All those responsible for the vicious attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.