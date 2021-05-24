newsbreak-logo
A Designer on the Up: Emmanuel Olunkwa, at Home in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

By Oliver Agger
Remodelista
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first met Emmanuel Olunkwa in 2015, he had been in New York for about a year and was working as an intern at Comme des Garçons while pursuing an undergraduate degree at The New School. Since then, he’s held several different jobs in art, fashion, film, and photography. As Emmanuel writes on his website, his work as a director, designer, and writer “brings deep study and surprising connection across culture, fashion, urban landscape, and social ecology.”

