newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Unexciting day on Asian stock markets Monday

albuquerquenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly rose on Monday, however, the Hong Kong benchmark index, the Hang Seng, failed to advance. Movements on all markets were modest. "The one thing really holding our market back at the moment is the miners, Chief investment officer at Burman Invest, Julia Lee told The Sydney Morning Herald Monday.

www.albuquerquenews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Markets#Asian Markets#Asian Stocks#U S Markets#The Hang Seng#Burman Invest#Csl#Fortescue Metals#Herald#Australian#Shanghai Composite#British#Japanese#Canadian#Nsw#Bhp#Asian Trade#Hong Kong#Gold Miners#Rio Tinto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Tracks S&P 500 Futures to north outside New Zealand

Asian equities print mild gains amid hopes of further stimulus, receding reflation fears. RBNZ’s Orr keeps hammering NZX 50, covid woes in Asia-Pacific gains a little attention. US PCE data, budget eyed for fresh impulse. Asian shares remain mildly bid despite cautious sentiment ahead of the key US data/events test...
StocksBirmingham Star

Nifty hits record high, metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Equity indices gained over half a per cent during early hours on Friday as industry leaders hoped for another economic stimulus by the government. Analysts said the overall structure of the market remains positive as investors are upbeat about unlocking of the economy next...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Friday, recouping the modest losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 gaining almost 600 points to break back above the 29,000 mark, as a weaker Yen also boosted exporters. This despite mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Meanwhile, continuing concerns about the spike in daily domestic coronavirus infections and possible more restrictions and lockdowns are limiting the market's upside. The Japanese government is is set Friday to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency covering Tokyo and eight other prefectures for three weeks until June 20.
StocksBusiness Insider

Soft Start Seen For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, advancing almost 80 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,840-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, with a weak U.S. dollar and bargain hunting providing a boost. Traders are optimistic about a global economic recovery from the pandemic after a drop in US initial jobless claims to a new pandemic-era low. Traders also keenly await key U.S. inflation data later in the day that could have a significant impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is significantly higher on Friday, extending the slight gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level near fresh post-pandemic highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. The market is lifted by materials, financial and energy stocks on a surge in commodity prices.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Australia shares close at record high on mining, energy boost

(Corrects headline and second paragraph to say ‘record high’, not ‘three-month’ high) * Australia shares gain 2.1% on week, NZ down 2.2%. May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled more than 1% higher on Friday, posting their best week in seven, as mining and energy stocks tracked an uptick in commodity prices, while strong U.S. data boosted hopes of an economic recovery and lifted sentiment globally.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it no longer saw China as the center of commodities pricing, reasoning the pace of demand recovery in developed markets suggested Beijing as a buyer has been crowded out by Western consumers. "The bullish commodity thesis is neither about Chinese speculators nor Chinese demand growth....
StocksForbes

Stock Market: Growth Stocks On Discount

Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures, and Nasdaq futures all dropped marginally on Wednesday. Big Tech and small caps performed well, leading the stock market to rally modestly. The stock prices of NVDIA. and Ford rose while Tesla lagged behind. Meme stocks aided in boosting Dow futures. GameStop. and AMC...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Thursday, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on continued economic optimism as the country continues to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. Buying interest remained subdued as traders look ahead to Friday's closely watched inflation reading, which could directly affect the current levels of stimulus. Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday.
Marketsactionforex.com

Asian Equity Markets Mixed

Overnight, Wall Street limped to a modestly positive finish with the S&P 500 rising 0.19%, the Nasdaq outperforming, increasing 0.59%, and the Dow Jones finishing unchanged. Futures on all three fell as profit-taking set in, in early Asia, but have since retraced most of those losses, being down around 0.10%.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine shares post best day in over 6 months, most Asian currencies gain

* Thai stocks hit highest since May 11 * Indonesian stocks hit highest since May 17 * Philippine stocks up for 3rd day By Arundhati Dutta May 27 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks posted their best day in more than six months on Thursday, recouping all of May's losses, while most emerging Asian equities and currencies clocked post-holiday gains after taking a beating over the month as COVID-19 cases surge. The Philippine peso and the Thai baht gained 0.4% each and led gains among Asia's emerging currencies, even as the dollar firmed overnight. "Even with the dollar bounce ... major (USD/foreign currency) pairs are still kept within established ranges," OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. "Some factors still stacked against the dollar. Fed tapering expectations are still not being priced in. There is significant U.S. data event risk in the coming sessions," the brokerage said, referring to the U.S. inflation print due on Friday, which could revive talk of tapering if the reading is high. The greenback remains far from late March highs, as investors weigh the Federal Reserve's dovish stance, although some officials have hinted that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The Indonesian rupiah, Indian rupee and Chinese yuan all gained around 0.2%. Most of Southeast Asia was shut on Wednesday for a holiday. Philippine stocks ended 5% higher on Thursday but are down 6.7% so far this year, the region's worst-hit stock market as the country grappled with a spike in COVID-19 cases and restrictions. However, the index gained more than 8% over the last three sessions alone and wiped its losses for the month as lockdowns have started to ease and coronavirus vaccinations have picked up pace. Stock markets in Taiwan and South Korea, however, dipped. In Seoul, investors began to worry that the central bank may be close to winding back stimulus after it upgraded its economic outlook and projected high consumer inflation, signalling an eventual tilt was coming. Foreign investors were the main sellers on the Kospi. In Taiwan, stocks trimmed their earlier losses as the island boosted loans to help small-and-medium-sized firms hit by the pandemic. HIGHLIGHTS **Philippine 3-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 2.5%​ **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.1 basis points at 6.442% **In the Philippines, top losers are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc and Security Bank Corp Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0722 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.06 -5.35 -0.33 4.03 China +0.23 +2.37 0.43 3.91 India +0.20 +0.61 0.26 9.72 Indonesia +0.23 -1.76 1.31 -1.45 Malaysia +0.06 -2.84 0.54 -2.51 Philippines +0.31 -0.02 5.11 -6.65 S.Korea -0.11 -2.85 -0.09 10.16 Singapore +0.15 -0.15 0.48 11.16 Taiwan +0.17 +2.55 -0.25 12.69 Thailand +0.32 -4.13 0.74 9.03 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
StocksBusiness Insider

Fed-speak Fails To Move Asian Stocks

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended trading on a mixed note with the benchmark indexes at Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Wellington closing in the red. While Shanghai Composite gained moderately, S&P ASX 200 at Sydney closed almost flat. Mood was sober as U.S. stock futures traded lower, in an anxious wait for the decisive data on inflation, growth and jobs.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower in on Thursday, snapping the five-day winning streak, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 28,500 mark, despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders remain concerned as the Japanese government mulls tougher measures to contain the still higher daily coronavirus infection rates caused by highly contagious variants of the virus, though the daily infection rates are steadily declining since it peaked ten days ago.
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, gathering more than 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,165-point plateau although investors may cash in on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...