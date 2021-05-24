newsbreak-logo
Brazil hot trends: The boost of ecommerce in 2020 and forecast

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuiz Henrique Didier Jr. of Bexs Bank reveals data and insights from Brazil’s ecommerce segment and its trends for the future. 2020 was an extremely challenging year, especially for the more traditional and less digitised businesses. The year of extreme growth for the ecommerce industry, as everyone was forced to concentrate consumption at home. In Brazil, ecommerce sales grew 41% compared to 2019, adding BRL 87.4 billion in revenue, an amount driven especially by the increase in the number of orders and the greater contribution of purchases by cell phones. More information about this can be found in Webshoppers 43 Ebit | Nielsen & Bexs Banco.

thepaypers.com
