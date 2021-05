Morgan M Page is a writer and expert on trans history. She has a podcast called One From the Vaults where she explores important trans historical figures and events. She was one of the first trans people I followed on Twitter as I was starting my own transition, and I’m pretty sure it was through her that I discovered Topside Press (see “A conversation with Torrey Peters”) and the trans lit scene of the early 2010s. One of the things that I’ve taken from her is a rule she has about not publicly criticizing other trans women.