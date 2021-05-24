newsbreak-logo
Cancer

CATES: Colon cancer screening recommendation change

By Carol A. Cates
Odessa American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a big family history of cancer. Both of my parents, most of my aunts and uncles, all my grandparents have had cancer. There are days when I feel a bit like a time bomb with cancer. The thing is though, that both my experiences with my family, and my experiences in healthcare have taught me very well is that cancer has gotten extremely treatable. It is not the whispered “C”-word that I remember from my childhood even in advanced cancers today. The best outcomes with cancer are associated with early detection and early treatment. Because of that, it is so important that people speak to their health care provider about screenings for cancer so if someone is diagnosed with cancer it is caught as early as possible.

