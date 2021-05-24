newsbreak-logo
Finder receives Australia's CDR accreditation

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinder has become an accredited data recipient under Australia’s data sharing framework known as the Consumer Data Right (CDR). Finder will now be able to ask for a consumer’s consent to use their banking data to provide personalised recommendations via the free Finder App, a money management tool geared toward helping consumers make better informed decisions on their finances.

thepaypers.com
