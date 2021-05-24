Finder receives Australia's CDR accreditation

Remote banking transactions security provider OneSpan has announced that Belgium-based Belfius Bank has integrated its OneSpan Mobile Security Suite (MSS) solution. By integrating the solution into its mobile app will allow Belfius Bank to help protect its customers from the growing impact of cybercrime. OneSpan’s technology provides biometric authentication, risk analysis, and other app security best practices behind the scenes to improve the experience of the bank’s 1.5 million mobile users. Customer satisfaction is key for Belfius, which is why the bank developed a mobile application that goes beyond traditional banking. With its ‘super app’, Belfius provides customers with access to the bank’s financial services, as well as to third-party services such as cardless fueling, on-street parking, and bus tickets. OneSpan helps protect transactions made through the app while delivering a hassle-free authentication process.