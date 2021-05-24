newsbreak-logo
JS Bank launches digital cheque service in Pakistan

 4 days ago

JS Bank has launched JS Digi Cheque, the first of its kind digital cheque service in Pakistan, as the bank says. The solution allows users of the JS Bank Mobile App to send e-cheques instantly, removing the need for provision of physical cheques. As part of a strategy of digital innovation and a dedicated focus on customer convenience, JS Bank wants to roll out personalised products and services that transform the customer experience.

