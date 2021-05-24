newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bank of Korea to test CBDC functionality

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea’s central bank has announced plans to conduct a mock test on the functionality of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to Yahoo Finance. The main goal of the test is to check whether the CBDC can serve settlement and remittance for the purchase of goods and services. The test will begin in August 2021 and will end in June 2022. The central bank has yet to pick an operator for the pilot but will open the opportunity up to bidders, the online publication added. The bank has alluded to CBDC efforts in the past, though this is the most substantive effort to date.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goods And Services#Ebook#Yahoo Finance#The Bank Of Korea#Cbdc Efforts#Cbdcs#Online Publication#Bidders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Related
Retailcoingeek.com

South Africa central bank launches feasibility study for retail CBDC

The South African Reserve Bank has launched a study on the feasibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as “complementary to cash.” The study, which is expected to be concluded in 2022, will investigate how a retail CBDC would impact the bank’s policy position and mandate. In its announcement,...
Economymarginalrevolution.com

CBDC, monetary competition, and monetary separation

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, and here is one excerpt, related to earlier ideas from the New Monetary Economics:. The most common worry is that a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, would lead to disintermediation, with individuals or wholesalers putting their money into a CBDC system rather than commercial banks. The result would be fewer loans and less private-sector economic activity.
Worldfinextra.com

BankDhofar taps Ripple for Oman-India remittances

Oman-based BankDhofar has joined Ripple's payment network to connect with India's IndusInd Bank for real-time mobile remittances. Thanks to RippleNet, BankDhofar customers will be able to transfer up to OMR 1,000 (around $2600), to deposit accounts in India - the top remittance receiving country in the world - instantly through their mobile app.
Businessinvesting.com

Bank of Korea Lee Flags ‘Orderly’ Policy Exit Amid Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Governor Lee Ju-yeol said South Korea’s central bank is preparing for an “orderly exit” from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers and financial risks mount. Speaking after...
Worldfinancemagnates.com

South Korea Sees Leveraged Crypto Trading as a Threat to Banking

The South Korean central bank has sounded an alarm against the leveraged cryptocurrency trading, which is becoming popular among retail traders and might threaten the country’s financial system, The Korea Herald reported. “An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of...
Economyfinextra.com

Banks go to war against fintechs - CapGemini World Fintech report

FinTechs are approaching their next maturity milestone – profitability – as they demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic with verticals recording double-digit growth despite sector-wide operational and financial challenges. In response to FinTechs’ growing popularity among consumers and close proximity to profits, traditional banks are creating digital-only entities to appeal...
Worldinvesting.com

Bank of Korea Financial Stability Board Meeting

Financial Stability Board meeting is a meeting that discusses credit markets, (household credit market, corporate credit) assets markets (Treasury bonds, Corporate bonds, Stock markets), financial institutions, capital flows, financial market infrastructures. Financial Stability Board seeks international cooperation on finding ways to prevent a financial crisis, effectively address it when it occurs and strengthen the stability of the international financial system.
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

THREE TECH FIRMS ARE INTERESTED TO JOIN SOUTH KOREA’S CBDC PILOT PROJECT

Three tech giants of South Korea are willing to join South Korea’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project. The companies who are willing to bid should complete a CBDC Simulation Research Proposal Request Form and submit it through the Bank of Korea’s website and Public Procurement Service. The project...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Commonwealth Bank of Australia developing tech for open banking

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is building a product stack to accommodate cross-institutional data sharing, a trend called open banking that has been slow to develop in Australia but has gained steam in Europe. The bank is testing technology that allows customers to view balances from other financial institutions and connect...
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Is Speculative Fad, Says The Government of Denmark’s Central Bank

Bitcoin is not a threat to central banks and the current financial system said the governor of Danmarks Nationalbank – Lars Rohde. The substantial growth of the cryptocurrency sector in the past year has caught the eye of central bankers. The latest to opine on the matter and, somewhat expectedly, to dismiss the industry’s chances of actually disrupting the centuries-old financial space was the governor of Denmark’s central bank.
Businessmining.com

Gold at BOE commands high premium, signaling central bank buying

Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying. The gold in the Bank of England’s London reserves — one of the largest stashes of bullion in the world — is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of gold held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Currenciesthepaypers.com

Diem aims to replace USD stablecoin with gov digital dollar

The recently announced Diem USD stablecoin is intended as an interim step until the US Federal Reserve issues a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar. The announcement was made by Christian Catalini, the chief economist of Diem (formerly Libra), at Consensus 2021 and was cited by Ledger Insights. Diem would be willing to collaborate with public sector because it has the competitive advantage of developing anything that has to do with stability, money, value preservation, and macroprudential policy.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Flexa Enables Crypto Acceptance For Online Retail; Bank Of Korea Warns Of Leveraged Crypto Trading’s Possible Fallout Impact

Payment network provider Flexa has grown its crypto acceptance service to encompass different plug-ins that let retailers take crypto through their eCommerce retail channels instantly, according to an press release. “We've dramatically expanded the reach of Flexa-powered payments, enabling instant, affordable payment acceptance for virtually any merchant with an online storefront,” Flexa Co-Founder and CEO Tyler Spalding said in the release. Following the rollout of Flexa more than two years ago as “the first ever digital currency payment option” for physical retail, Spalding said, the firm has grown to support over 41,000 merchant locations throughout the United States.
Currenciesfinextra.com

CBDC - The new kid on the block

A very hot topic at the moment are the so-called CBDCs, short for "Central Bank Digital Currencies". These are the recent reply of central banks to the continuing success of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin and Ether(eum). After the unsuccessful attempts of several governments to restrict or even ban these crypto-currencies, there is more and more a consensus of "If you can’t beat them, join them", resulting in the setup of an alternative that fits better the agenda of governments and of central banks to stay relevant and in control of monetary policy.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Bank Of Mauritius Looking To Launch CBDC Pilot This Year

The Bank of Mauritius, based in France, is aiming to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by the end of this year, CoinDesk reported. “CBDCs will be here to complement, and to address gaps that the traditional monetary system is not able to fulfill,” said Bank of Mauritius Governor Harvesh Seegolam, speaking at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021.
Marketsinvezz.com

Bank of Indonesia joins other central banks in the race to launch a CBDC

BI’s decision to launch a digital rupiah aims to modernize Indonesia’s financial system. This news comes after Indonesia recorded a big spike in digital transactions over the past year. Per bitHolla’s co-founder, Indonesia’s CBDC will face competition from coins like XRP and DOGE. The Bank of Indonesia (BI) is planning...
Economycryptonews.com

Naver, Kakao, LG ‘Will Bid to Participate’ in South Korean CBDC Pilot

The Bank of Korea (BOK), South Korea’s central bank, is set to pilot its prototype digital KRW beginning in August as the country increases the pace of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) adoption plans. And it looks as though three of the nation’s biggest tech giants are keen to take part.