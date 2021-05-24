Text to Win Billie Eilish Tickets
Listen for the keyword during Deanna’s show, May 24-28, for your chance to win a pair of Billie Eilish tickets!. When you hear the keyword, text it to 78592 to enter! Following the release of her latest single ‘Your Power,’ and ahead of the July 30 release of her forthcoming album ‘Happier Than Ever,’ Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish has announced the first leg of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to commence in February 2022.www.movin925.com