newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Consumer discretionary, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld rises

By Shivani Kumaresan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMwcA_0a902jOs00

(Reuters) -London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday after posting its second straight weekly drop, while Cineworld Group gained following a strong weekend opening after a months-long lockdown in the UK.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5% with consumer discretionary stocks, mainly Compass Group Plc, Flutter Entertainment and Entain rising between 2.2% and 2.7%.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP were also among the biggest risers on the index, rising 9.8% and 4.2%, respectively. [O/R]

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%. Cineworld rose 3.2% after the world’s second-largest cinema chain said its UK cinemas pulled in more people than expected, helped by Sony Pictures’ animated adventure comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”. [nL3N2NB1NG]

Globally, stocks struggled for momentum as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy.[MKTS/GLOB]

“Observers will be asking if this is the week the FTSE 100 finally pushes ahead of the 7,000 mark after a period of going backwards and forwards around this level,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that he does not see long-term implications from a pick-up in inflation which the BoE expects this year as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

After rising 9.1% in the first four months of this year on recovery optimism, the FTSE 100 has traded in a tight range in the past few sessions as concerns grew that central banks might pare back their support early as economies reopen and inflation picks up.

Kainos Group fell 1.8%, even after the digital services company posted a 124% jump in its annual adjusted pretax profit. [nASN00189S]

Chilean miner Antofagasta fell 0.9% after RBC cut its price target on the stock, while Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods climbed 5.9% after brokerages raised their price targets.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Ftse#Consumer Price Inflation#Stock Investors#U S Investors#Cineworld Group#Compass Group Plc#Flutter Entertainment#Royal Dutch Shell#Bp#Ftse#Sony Pictures#Aj Bell#Bank Of England#Boe#Kainos Group#Chilean#Antofagasta#Rbc#Kipling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Industrykfgo.com

TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices gained on optimism of a demand recovery, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent crude was up 0.37% at $69.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.55%...
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners, energy stocks offset gains in banks

(Reuters) -London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged on Friday, as weakness in miners and energy stocks countered gains in bank shares, while the prospect of further stimulus in the United States made investors optimistic of speedy economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was falt with banks and life insurers adding...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is significantly higher on Friday, extending the slight gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level near fresh post-pandemic highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. The market is lifted by materials, financial and energy stocks on a surge in commodity prices.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil ticks higher, gold consolidates

Oil price ground higher overnight, as US Initial Jobless Claims suggested the US recovery remains on track. Also aiding the rally was the general perception that next week’s OPEC+ meeting would leave the pace of production increases unchanged. Markets are becoming increasingly comfortable that any Iranian oil that returns to official international markets will be comfortably absorbed as global economic recovery proceeds. That noise will increase if India starts showing concrete progress in its Covid-19 battle.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 rises on banks, commodity boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 28 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday, led by gains in heavyweight banking and commodity stocks, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation data that has kept them on edge this week.
BusinessBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher in cautious trade on Friday as hopes for economic recovery offset worries about higher inflation. Market participants await an expected $6 trillion budget announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden that would boost spending on infrastructure, education, healthcare and social services. Also on investors' radar...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Housebuilders bounce back; Antofagasta falls

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,050.44 in quiet afternoon trade on Friday, with many traders away from their desks already ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend and half-term next week. Housebuilders Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Berkeley were all higher. The sector slumped a day earlier following...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher in the final trading day of the week, heading toward a fourth consecutive month of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.2% shortly after the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P...
Stocksactionforex.com

Stocks Retain Strength – Will FTSE Finally Join The Fun?

Investors’ insatiable appetite towards risk remains intact as we head towards month-end. Though there is the potential for some profit-taking here and there, the trend is clearly bullish for stocks with several major indices trading near record highs. Sentiment is positive towards equities and other assets that stand to benefit from a rebound in economic growth for several reasons. In key economic regions, lockdown measures continue to ease and travel and tourism is slowly resuming at a crucial time, with the hot summer months just round the corner. On top of this, huge monetary support continues to flood the financial markets. Most policy makers at major central banks have persistently dismissed inflation concerns, with the likes of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank keeping their asset purchases programmes running at full throttle. Knowing that central banks have their backs, investors have therefore had little reason to turn bearish towards stocks, with momentum-chasing traders happy to buy every short term dip back to support.
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
Financial Reportskalkinemedia.com

Focus On 5 FTSE Listed Cannabis Stock for June

In the UK cannabis is categorised as Class B drug and Medicinal cannabis was legalised in 2018. Kanabo Group has recently signed a deal with Hellenic Dynamics, a Greek cannabis growing company. Medicinal cannabis was legalised in the UK in 2018, the world’s largest legal, medical cannabis producer. However, using...
StocksBarron's

Stocks Are Rising as Markets Shrug Off Higher Inflation

Stocks are rising on Friday, and markets seem to be ignoring the inflation data that came in higher than estimates. President Joe Biden also released his budget proposal. By midafternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 113 points, or 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%. The 10-year Treasury yield, which usually rises and falls with inflation, fell to 1.58%. Technology stocks, the valuations of which are often most sensitive to changes in long-dated bond yields, were leading the market.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Higher On Continued Optimism About Economic Recovery

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Friday amid rising optimism about global economic recovery thanks to upbeat economic data from the U.S. Relaxations in coronavirus restrictions in several places in the U.S. and Europe following an acceleration in vaccination drive contributed as well to the positive mood in the markets.
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow (.DJI) and S&P (.SPX) indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Equities Waver As Inflation Fears Recede

US stocks rose at the open on Thursday, as the world's top economy recorded the lowest number of new unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic began, outshining mixed European and Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent in early trades, with Charles Schwab analysts pointing to "mostly...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Aero, mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Equiniti Group shines

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 27 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in aero and base metal mining stocks, while Equiniti Group jumped after agreeing to a take private deal.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering...