The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues their week by week season long preview for the 2021 college football season. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the trio drafts the top 30 games of the week and gives their reasoning on why each game should be fun to watch. Will Florida get revenge on LSU in Baton Rouge? Will the Longhorns get past Oklahoma State at home in Austin? Can the UCLA take down Washington in Seattle? Will Army’s triple option attack work against Wisconsin? Is Appalachian State at Louisiana the Sun Belt game of the year? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.