newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Renault-Nissan and Hyundai face shutdowns in India over workers' COVID fears

By Aditi Shah Sudarshan Varadhan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Automakers Renault (RENA.PA), its alliance partner Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) face temporary factory closures in India due to growing unrest among workers concerned about rising COVID-19 infections.

Workers at Renault-Nissan's car plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu will go on strike on Wednesday because their COVID-related safety demands have not been met, a union representing the workers told the company in a letter on Monday.

Hyundai said it would suspend operations at its plant, also in Tamil Nadu, for five days starting Tuesday, after several workers staged a brief, sit-in protest on Monday amid rising cases in the state.

"The management agreed to close the plant after workers expressed concerns over safety after two employees succumbed to COVID," E. Muthukumar, president of the Hyundai Motor India Employees Union, told Reuters.

The unrest highlights the challenges companies face in India amid a huge wave of COVID-19 infections, an overwhelmed health system and a shortage of vaccines which is making employees more fearful.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst hit states with more than 30,000 cases a day last week. The state, an auto hub known as India's Detroit, has imposed a lockdown until May 31 but allowed some factories, including auto plants, to continue operating.

The strike threat at the Renault-Nissan plant came ahead of a court hearing on Monday over allegations from workers that social distancing norms were being flouted and factory health policies did not sufficiently address the risk to lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrHzX_0a902gkh00
The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv, Ukraine June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Renault-Nissan has said it is following COVID-19 safety protocols.

At the hearing, a lawyer for the workers argued that while the company had reduced the number of shifts, production numbers had not been cut and the headcount remained the same leading to crowding on the factory floor.

The company told the court it had reduced the workforce to around 5,000 from 8,000. It also said it had vaccinated employees over 45 and was willing to inoculate those under 45 if vaccines were made available.

The two-judge bench presiding over the case said that while the health of workers is paramount, if industries go down there will be no place for them to work. They also said the company must not take advantage of the exemption granted by the state and should reduce production to meet only necessary export orders.

"The production should have fallen ... You also have to assuage the feeling of the workers," said the court, which will next hear the case on May 31.

The union, which represents about 3,500 workers at the plant, said in its May 24 letter to Renault-Nissan that workers would not return until they felt safe.

The workers' demands include lower production so there is better social distancing, vaccinations and higher insurance cover to include medical expenses for their families.

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, declined to comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Motor Company#Nissan Motor Company#Production Company#Renault Nissan#Automakers Renault#Auto Plants#Factory Health Policies#Employees#Tamil Nadu#Industries#Production Numbers#Growing Unrest#Demands#Rena Pa#Strike#Covid 19 Infections#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Renault
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Nissan
Related
Public Healthwhtc.com

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over a month

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660. The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, health ministry data...
Business740thefan.com

Nissan to set up EV battery plants in Japan, UK – Nikkei

(Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co will partner with China-based battery maker Envision AESC group to build new battery plants for electric vehicles in Japan and United Kingdom and will invest over 200 billion yen ($1.82 billion), Nikkei reported https://s.nikkei.com/34qpSwG on Friday. The Japanese automaker will start turning out batteries in...
Businessjust-auto.com

'Lecky baby Fiat, Alliance plans, Ford v Europe - the week

When FCA revealed the new Fiat 500 last July, some wondered what sort of future there could be for the little EV's bespoke platform, should a merger with PSA go ahead. Now, Stellantis appears to see this architecture as the key to giving other group brands a continued, profitable and perhaps expanded presence in the A segment. The new Cinquecento takes Fiat into a segment where only a few other OEMs have ventured: electric city cars. The Volkswagen Group has been there for some years yet there is the strong suspicion that the E-up isn't much of a money spinner. Why else would the supply of its Seat Mii Electric brother remain restricted, not to mention Skoda's Citigoe iV equivalent having been taken out of production after fewer than 12 months? Fiat just launched the 'lecky 500 here in England and one of us went to Cambridge for a steer.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Blinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday that their two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together. Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India's coronavirus crisis, told...
EconomyJalopnik

The Shortages Are Coming For The Japanese Carmakers

Some Japanese carmakers haven’t experienced the worst of the semiconductor shortage yet, Tesla’s faith in China still isn’t paying off and Rivian owners will have to wait just a little longer for their electric trucks. All this and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for May 28, 2021.
Businessjust-auto.com

Nissan sued by overseas investors over Ghosn arrest

Nissan Motor is facing a lawsuit from a group of around 90 institutional investors based outside Japan who claim they suffered huge financial losses after the carmaker brought financial misconduct charges against its former chairman Carlos Ghosn. The investors, based mainly in the UK, Germany and the US, are demanding...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Chennai Assembly Plant Workers Want Shutdown As COVID-19 Surges (Updated)

While much of the rest of the world continues to reopen as COVID-19 cases decline dramatically, India is facing a massive surge of infections ravaging the country, with cases reaching into the millions. Ford recently donated five million surgical masks, 100,000 N95 masks, and 50,000 gowns to the country, along with $200,000 to support organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief. However, the automaker is facing a big dilemma as Ford Chennai Assembly Plant workers want it to shut down the plant until the surge passes, according to a report from Reuters.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Renault-Nissan Shuts South India Plant Until May 30 on COVID Safety Concerns

CHENNAI – Automaker Renault-Nissan will shut its plant in India’s southern Tamil Nadu state until May 30, according to an internal note and two sources familiar with the matter, a day after workers said they would strike over coronavirus-related safety concerns. A note by Renault-Nissan India Chief Executive Biju Balendran,...
Businessthefederal.com

Enfield, Renault, Hyundai temporarily shut plants in Tamil Nadu

Rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have again forced two top automobile manufacturing companies – Renault Nissan and Hyndai Motors – to temporarily shut operations. Eicher Motors, which makes Royal Enfield, has voluntarily decided to keep its plant closed for three days. The state government has already extended the lockdown...
BusinessCarscoops

Nissan Is Now Ready To Share More EV Components With Partner Renault

Nissan is going to share crucial EV components with partner Renault in an effort to further cut costs and stabilize the relationship with the French carmaker. The two carmakers have already been sharing platforms, powertrains and other components along with junior partner Mitsubishi, but these synergies have “reached the maximum we should do”, Nissan’s COO, Ashwani Gupta, told Reuters.
BusinessTimes Union

Covid fears paralyze global carmakers in India's Detroit

Automakers with plants in Tamil Nadu, the industry's hub in India, are suspending operations and reducing shifts as employees threaten to go on strike due to health concerns about Covid-19 in the southern state. Renault Nissan Automotive India is caught in a legal dispute with workers at its factory near...
Economycommentaryboxsports.com

Nissan and Renault are stepping up cooperation in developing electric cars

The head of operations in April and second man Ashwani Gupta said this during an interview with Reuters. Nissan and Renault will standardize electric vehicle components as closely as possible so that they can be used optimally together. “This will contribute greatly to economies of scale,” Gupta said. Maximum. Nissan...