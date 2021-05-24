newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hall County, GA

Teen drowns in Lake Lanier

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvHf6_0a902ezF00

There has been another drowning on Lake Lanier, the fourth this year: a teenager from Forsyth County drowned while swimming in the lake in Hall County.

From the AJC…

The drowning was reported about 7:30 p.m. at Young Deer Creek in Forsyth County, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said Friday. Authorities said the man, later identified as Sathvik Kothapu of Cumming, was trying to swim across the cove, but got tired and couldn’t make it.

DNR game wardens, Forsyth deputies and members of the fire department’s dive team were called to the lake and discovered the Kothapu’s body in 22 feet of water about 9 p.m., McKinnon said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
County
Forsyth County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, GA
Accidents
City
Cumming, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Hall County, GA
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mckinnon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Lanier#Drowning#Swimming#Cove#Accident#Teen#Fire Department#Ajc#Forsyth Deputies#Man#Dnr Game Wardens#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WGAU

Officers rescue man from burning food truck in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Police officers were recognized for their heroism after rescuing a man Monday from a burning truck moments before it exploded. Austin Police officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to a call about an unconscious man with his foot on the gas pedal of a burning food truck, KEYE reported.
Durham, NCPosted by
WGAU

North Carolina woman accused of possessing 2 kilograms of fentanyl

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of possessing two kilograms of fentanyl in her car while her child was in the vehicle, authorities said. Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Tuesday in Durham and charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl and a misdemeanor count of child abuse, according to Durham County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Montana StatePosted by
WGAU

Rescuers work to free man trapped in sugar silo in Montana, reports say

BILLINGS, Mont. — Emergency crews worked Friday to rescue a man who got stuck in a sugar silo in Billings, according to multiple reports. The man became trapped at about 7:30 a.m. in a silo at the Western Sugar Co-Op, Fire Battalion Chief Keven Bentz told the Billings Gazette. Bentz told KTVQ that the man, who was identified as an employee of the company, was “alive, awake and breathing” as the rescuers worked to free him Friday.
Macon, GAPosted by
WGAU

High school senior goes from homeless to valedictorian

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia graduate went from homeless to top of the class, becoming valedictorian of her high school. Kennedy Randall faced many challenges on her journey to graduation, including living in a homeless shelter while she was going to school, WMAZ reported. “We stayed at the Salvation Army...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WGAU

Pet alligator found after it escapes into Pennsylvania river

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Alligators are common in Florida and in the swampy regions of the South. But in Pennsylvania? That’s rare. A pet alligator measuring between 3 and 4 feet escaped from its enclosure Thursday and slipped into the Susquehanna River, WGAL reported. The reptile, named Oscar, was captured by its owner on Friday morning, the television station reported.
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Police release 911 calls, video of moments leading up to officers killing carjacking suspect

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police has released body camera video and audio of the moments they shot and killed a gunman who had carjacked a driver. Police said that Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano terrorized parts of Athens over the course of two days, pointing guns at people, shooting at cars, carjacking at least one victim and ultimately getting shot and killed by police.
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Man accused of rape on boat docked at Lake Lanier Islands

A Lawrenceville man was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery stemming from an alleged incident on his boat at Lake Lanier Islands, according to authorities. Kelley Eugene Pilcher, 58, was booked in to the Hall County Jail Sunday, May 16, where he remains with no bond. Defense attorney Stephen...
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

ICYMI: Stories you may have missed from the weekend

Here are some of the top stories you might have missed this weekend. Hall County authorities locate rape, child molestation suspect. The Hall County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday afternoon that Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, a man wanted on rape and child molestation charges, has been taken in to custody. He was arrested without incident in the 700 block of West Avenue in Gainesville within 24 hours of the issuance of the public BOLO.
Forsyth County, GAForsyth County News

FCSO looking for information on reported drive-by shooting

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information on a reported drive-by shooting in south Forsyth. At about 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting call at the 6000 block of Whirlaway Drive that had occurred about half an hour before the call to 911. There were no injuries in the incident.
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

No one injured in Holly Spring Road fire

No one was injured Saturday when a fire broke out at a home on Holly Spring Road, Hall County Fire Services said. Firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Holly Spring Road just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to find an 1,800-square-foot home with heavy smoke and fire showing, said Zach Brackett, division chief for the department. A vehicle was also on fire.
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

12 people displaced after residential fire in Gainesville

A residential fire Friday, May 14, in Gainesville displaced 12 people, according to authorities. Hall County Fire Services responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Crow Lane off of Skelton Road. Gainesville firefighters also responded to the scene, where the home was fully engulfed in flames. Hall...
Hall County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Mobile home fire in East Hall Saturday is under investigation

May 16—A mobile home fire in East Hall Saturday afternoon is being investigated by Hall County Fire Services. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

Seven displaced by Joe Parker Road fire

No one was hurt, but seven people were displaced by a fire at a mobile home on Joe Parker Road near Gainesville Saturday afternoon. Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the residence. He said firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly.