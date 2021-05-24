newsbreak-logo
Free NBA Picks For Today 5/24/2021

By Tony Tellez
tonyspicks.com
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Pick Prediction 5/24/2021. Heat at Bucks—NBA pick is Miami Heat +4.5. Heat forced overtime in the opener of series losing by two. Miami defended well liming the Bucks to just 37% shooting. They have now covered nine of their past eleven games. Bucks have now failed to cover seven of eight. Bucks will see Miami’s best here as they look to even up this series. In those eleven games the Heat sit third best in offensive efficiency with 121 points per 100 possessions. They have a net rating of +4.1 to the Bucks +2.3. Concern the past two seasons has been about the Bucks defensive decline. Once an elite defense this team has digressed. Over their past five games they are allowing 42.6% from three while in that period Miami is making 48.1% from the floor along with 42.4% from three. This is a Heat team that was hit hard by COVID early in the year and showed recovering in the final few weeks of the season. Cannot measure this team on season long stats but just on recent results. Play Miami +4.5.

