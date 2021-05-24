newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

ANALYSIS: China LNG demand outlook strong amid warnings of summer power shortages

By Analyst Cindy Liang
 4 days ago

Premier Li Keqiang stresses on maximizing domestic energy supply. Several key Chinese provinces have issued warnings of power shortages in the upcoming summer due to insufficient generation capacity and strong economic activity, which could tighten markets for key fuels like LNG and boost prices in the Asian LNG spot market.

