Economy

Savills : Why investment in London commercial development sites this year is exceeding expectations

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

The last year has been slow in market terms, and while it is by no means back to the heady days of early 2020, it feels very different from the emergence from a 'typical' recessionary period. Yes, there's been a 'flight to quality', but without the background of distress and with occupier requirements being tested more by potential changes in working practice rather than direct economic pressure.

www.marketscreener.com
Tekcapital Plc Belluscura Plc IPO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technologies that can improve quality of life, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Belluscura plc has been admitted to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and will commence trading today. Its ordinary shares trade on the AIM market under ticker AIM: BELL.
BusinessShareCast

Savills investment arm to partner with Korea's Samsung Life

Real estate services company Savills announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Savills Investment Management has entered into an agreement to form a strategic investment alliance with Korean life insurer Samsung Life, and its real estate asset management subsidiary Samsung SRA. 22,659.04. 16:20 27/05/21. n/a. n/a. 4,030.80. 16:20 27/05/21. n/a. n/a.
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Signature Aviation acquisition by Blackstone gets court nod

Signature Aviation PLC - aviation services company headquartered in London - Says High Court of Justice of England & Wales sanctions the acquisition of the company by Brown Bidco Ltd. Friday is likely to be the last day of trading in Signature shares. They are expected to be suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday next week, with de-listing on Wednesday. The USD4.73 billion takeover offer was agreed back in February. Brown Bidco is a newly formed company indirectly owned by Blackstone Infrastructure, Blackstone Core Equity, Global Infrastructure Partners and Cascade Investment LLC.
Marketsworldpropertyjournal.com

Global Commercial Property Investment Down in Q1

According to new research by international property consultant JLL, global commercial real estate transaction volumes declined by 13% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021. JLL's recently published Global Real Estate Perspectives report says first quarter transaction volumes totaled $187 billion, representing a resilient but uneven stage within the broader...
Real Estateirei.com

PATRIZIA invests in major new residential Berlin development

PATRIZIA AG has taken on behalf of its institutional clients a majority 90 percent stake in a new major residential development in the Carossa Quarter, located in Berlin’s Spandau district. The majority stake was acquired from funds managed by Castlelake, L.P., a global private investment firm, on behalf of PATRIZIA’s...
LifestyleAviation International News

London Oxford Airport Invests in Its Future

London Oxford Airport (EGTK) has embarked on a major infrastructure development project, the centerpiece of which will be the airport's 15th hangar. When completed in the third quarter, the 63,000-sq-ft (6,000-sq-m) structure will include two bays with offices and workshops and will be capable of sheltering up to six large-cabin business jets.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Samsung Life Buys Stake in Savills Investment Management

Samsung Life Insurance is the life insurance arm of Samsung Group. Samsung Life was a private company from its foundation in 1957 until it went public in May 2010. Samsung Life owns 100% of Samsung SRA Asset Management Co. Samsung Life is taking a 25% stake in Savills Investment Management...
Marketskalkinemedia.com

2 FTSE 250 Real Estate Stocks Under the Spotlight

UK real estate sector is expected to have a boom after property site Zoopla forecasts the housing market will touch £461 billion in 2021. Real estate major Hammerson was trending higher for the second day in a row, boosted by positive sentiment in the sector and after reporting major holdings.
BusinessBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Orbea reinforces its commercial presence, invests in growth

BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Julien Remazeilles joins Orbea as the new Sales Director, Central & South Europe, reporting...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Asda Investor Site Launched

Bellis Finco plc and Bellis Acquisition Company plc announce that they have launched an Intralinks Investor site which can accessed at https://services.intralinks.com/login/. Registration for holders of Bellis Finco and Bellis Acquisition Company's bonds, bona fide prospective investors in the bonds, bona fide market makers in the bonds and bona fide securities analysts is available by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@asda.co.uk.
Retailworldpropertyjournal.com

Commercial Investment Volume in U.S. Dives 28 Percent Annually in Q1

Global property consultant CBRE is reporting that Q1 2021 commercial investment volume in the U.S. fell by 27.6% year-over-year to $92.4 billion but was on par with average Q1 volume from 2011 to 2020. Excluding entity-level and large portfolio transactions, Q1 investment volume fell by 20.4% year-over-year. Price discounts and...
Economywtvbam.com

Morgan Stanley nears full ownership of China ventures with stake buys

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley is buying stakes put up for sale by its partner in their China securities and mutual funds joint ventures for about $150 million, according to a statement by the partner, moving towards full ownership of the businesses. The Wall Street bank joins several other...
Retailworldpropertyjournal.com

Asia Pacific Commercial Property Markets Slowly Rebounding Post Covid

According to CBRE's latest MarketView and Investment Trends research, the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination programs and an improving economic outlook contributed to a steady increase in commercial property leasing and capital markets activity in Asia Pacific in Q1 2021. However, the recovery remains uneven across the region, with the momentum...
Businessdallassun.com

Mediclinic could net R5.6bn by disposing of stake in UK's Spire

Hospital group Mediclinic, could pocket Pound 287.8m (about R5.6 billion) for its stake in the UK's Spire Healthcare Group, following an acquisition offer by Australia's Ramsay Health Care. Mediclinic acquired its 29.9% stake in Spire in 2015, for R8.6 billion. In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital group said Ramsay...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Economyinfluencive.com

Reasons For The Need of Commercial Laundry Service in London

The need for professional laundry service is always felt in the hospitality industry; no matter, you own a restaurant or hotel. It is because the qualitative presentation is of high priority. Getting an in-house staff, training them, and spending a whooping cost is not practical as compared to hiring a professional laundry service near me.