Charlotte, NC

Weekday Planner: 15 things to do in Charlotte this week

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
MONDAY, MAY 24

Duke Mansion Pop-Up Shopping Event

400 Hermitage Rd. | Monday, 11am to 6pm & Tuesday, 10am to 4pm | Free parking | Details

Why you should go: Head to the Duke Mansion to shop brands like Amy Gordon Jewelry, Charlotte Brody, and Sarah Flint at this spring pop-up event.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

2021 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field

324 South Mint St. | May 25-30, various times | $15+| Details

Why you should go: This six-day-long tournament will start with 12 teams matching up in a “pool play” format and finish with one team coming out on top as league champion.

Celebrate National Wine Day at The Wine Loft

2201 South Blvd., Suite 120 | 4-11pm | Price | Details

Why you should go: Raise a glass in celebration of National Wine Day. For just $10, guests receive three tastings of wine hand-selected by Wine Loft.

Rooftop Revive Yoga at The Metropolitan

1111 Metropolitan Ave | 6-7pm | $15 for general public, free for SweatNET members | Details

Why you should go: Join fitness instructor Mia Rose on the roof of The Metropolitan for an invigorating 60-minute outdoor yoga flow. Open to all levels.

Charlotte Gaymers Network After Dark: Poplar Tapas Edition

224 W 10th St. | 7-10pm | Free, registration required | Details

Why you should go: Join non-profit and LGBTQ+ youth advocacy group Charlotte Gaymers Network for their monthly mix-n-mingle gaming social. There will be a variety of consoles (including the latest Playstation 5) set up for guests to use and connect with like-minded gamers in the community.

Unmasked: The Turning Point?

Virtual | 7pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: The Harvey B. Gantt Center hosts a virtual discussion and reflection about the impact of George Floyd’s death, one year later.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Check out Devil’s Logic’s new on-site food concept, The Hangar

1426 E 4th St . | Details

Why you should go: Sip a beer with a view of Uptown from the Elizabeth brewery and try an “adult lunchable” or a tray of “trashy nachos” from the newly-opened Hangar concept from the team behind Paper Plane Deli.

[Related Axios guide: 18 things to do, eat and drink in Elizabeth — from $1 tacos to Cajun Queen’s beignets ]

North End Farmers Market

1701 North Graham St.| 4-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Make your way to Camp North End to shop local goods from farmers, food artisans and other small businesses from across the Carolinas.

Wine Down Wednesday at Skiptown

222 Rampart St. | 4-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab your friends (two- and four-legged) and head to Skiptown for half-price bottles of wine and $1 off glasses.

Abstract Skyline Art with SkillPop

Online | 7:30-9pm | $20| Details

Why you should go: Artist and owner of Copeley Designs Kelly Aiken will show you step-by-step instructions on creating a unique city skyline piece using acrylic paint and gold leaf.

Movies on the Lawn at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6500 S New Hope Rd. | 5:30-10pm | $14.95 for adults, $7.95 for kids | Details

Why you should go: “The Princess Bride” is on the big screen at Daniel Stowe. Stroll the gardens and then find a picnic spot to enjoy the movie and snacks from on-site food trucks.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition

401 S. Gardner Ave. | 10am to 5pm time slots| $19.40 | Details

Why you should go: See the works of Michelangelo as you’ve never seen them before in this unique exhibition. These masterpieces will be displayed in a large floor-to-ceiling format, giving visitors a new, close-up perspective.

Summer Concert Series at Anne Springs Close Greenway

291 Dairy Barn Ln. in Fort Mill | 6-9pm | $6 per person (free for members) | Details

Why you should go: Sit on the lawn and enjoy music from the country trio, Gal Friday. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase along with a rotating food truck selection.

The Set featuring the Ben Eidson Quartet

Online | 8-9pm | Free, donations appreciated | Details

Why you should go: Tune in to the Keep Jazz A-Live-Streaming series to hear local jazz musicians perform right from your living room. Taking the stage this week is the Ben Eidson Quartet playing jazz standards and Eidson originals.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Performance Image An Evening of Jazz & Soul with Tracy Hamlin

300 S Brevard St. | 7pm | $38 club seating | Details

Why you should go: Enjoy a jazz performance from internationally renowned singer and songwriter Tracy Hamlin. Hamlin has performed among the likes of Carlos Santana, Marcus Miller, Chaka Khan, Wynona Judd, and Esperanza Spaulding among others.

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board .

