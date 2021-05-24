Face to Face: Roberto Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez looks ahead to the European Championship. Is there a danger that the qualifiers went too well? That it all went a bit too perfect?. “No, no! No such thing as going too well! As I said, there are no easy games. Nobody gives you anything for granted. Of course, there are different ways of winning games. There are different ways of performing and that’s what plagues me. It’s not the results. Look at Italy and ourselves: we got thirty points out of ten games. So there must be something that is not easy to achieve. Everybody has groups with big disparity between the world rankings of the nations. It’s the first time that we’ve done it in Belgium. Qualifying with thirty points out of ten. It is very, very easy to one day not have the same focus, not have the same need of wanting to win. It’s very easy not to have a 100% record.