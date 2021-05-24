Face to Face: Stefan Tarkovic
Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic looks ahead to the European Championship. What are your reflections on that dramatic play-off qualification against Northern Ireland?. “On the pitch, we are a team – together we won the decisive play-off against Northern Ireland to qualify for the Euros and together we would have lost it had it been the case. We expected a tough and tight game. In Belfast, the players played their hearts out, ready to give their all for Slovakia. What was very important was that we went into the match with the right mindset and maintained our focus until the very end. There was not a single person in the stadium who didn’t want to qualify, including our opposition of course. I’m a team player, the credit for the qualification goes to the players and the entire staff.”www.worldsoccer.com